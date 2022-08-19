ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

By Danielle MacKimm
 10 days ago

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada.

The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at 2:42 p.m. MDT.

According to NSP, information gathered in an investigation of this incident found that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate-80 when it drove off the left side of the road into the center median for an unknown reason. From there, police records state that “the driver overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.”

Police cars smashed by alleged drunken teen in Salt Lake City

The passenger of the Toyota 4runner, Maggie Bringhurst, 23, of Logan, Utah, died on the scene, police say. The driver was medically evaluated at the scene of the crash and was determined to be uninjured. NSP note that impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor of the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). NSP ask that if you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office T (775) 753-1111.

