Overland, MO

KMOV

4 shot near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Episode 198: Yemanja Brasil Restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bright flowers adorn the doorway of the Benton Park restaurant. As you walk inside, there’s colorful artwork and mermaids. Instantly you feel like you’re anywhere but South St. Louis. That’s what owner Lemya Sidki wanted; To transport you to her home country of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

16-year-old shot, injured near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said deputies heard gunshots in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Officers responded to the scene but there was no victim. Shortly after, police were told a shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old was in critical condition and was unable to provide a statement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. The Frontenac Police Department said one of their officers was conducting a traffic stop for saturation patrol, a unit looking for impaired drivers. During the traffic stop, the squad car was rear-ended, causing severe damage.
FRONTENAC, MO
KMOV

Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of firing shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday has been charged. Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm into a school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- FEMA is opening a fifth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area. The newest such center to help flood victims will open in Ferguson on Tuesday. It will be located at the Urban League Empowerment Center, which is at 9420 W. Florissant Ave. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Local Humane Society holding adoption special

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Scammer targets local frontline health workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cardinals game delayed due to weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night. The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.
KIRKWOOD, MO

