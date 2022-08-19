Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
KMOV
4 shot near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
KMOV
Episode 198: Yemanja Brasil Restaurant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bright flowers adorn the doorway of the Benton Park restaurant. As you walk inside, there’s colorful artwork and mermaids. Instantly you feel like you’re anywhere but South St. Louis. That’s what owner Lemya Sidki wanted; To transport you to her home country of...
KMOV
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
KMOV
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
KMOV
16-year-old shot, injured near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said deputies heard gunshots in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Officers responded to the scene but there was no victim. Shortly after, police were told a shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old was in critical condition and was unable to provide a statement.
KMOV
City leaders demand action as surge in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts continue
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing failures to install engine immobilizers in their cars, St. Louis City officials are calling for action to combat the surge of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In a letter sent to top officials at Kia America and Hyundai Motor North America, local leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement
METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
KMOV
Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. The Frontenac Police Department said one of their officers was conducting a traffic stop for saturation patrol, a unit looking for impaired drivers. During the traffic stop, the squad car was rear-ended, causing severe damage.
KMOV
Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game
WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of firing shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday has been charged. Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm into a school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- FEMA is opening a fifth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area. The newest such center to help flood victims will open in Ferguson on Tuesday. It will be located at the Urban League Empowerment Center, which is at 9420 W. Florissant Ave. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
KMOV
Local Humane Society holding adoption special
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
KMOV
Scammer targets local frontline health workers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
KMOV
Cardinals game delayed due to weather
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.
KMOV
Mother of LCpl. Jared Schmitz opens up about grief, loss 1 year after Kabul suicide blast
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One year after the tragic death of her son, the mother of fallen LCpl. Jared Schmitz is opening up about her journey with grief. Schmitz, 20, joined the Marine Corps in 2019 after graduating from Fort Zumwalt South High School. Born in 2001, Schmitz grew up...
KMOV
Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night. The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.
Comments / 0