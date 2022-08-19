Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland Department of Airports
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages. Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.
cbs7.com
BAND OF THE WEEK: Coahoma Bulldogs
COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School Band is CBS7′s Band of The Week for Aug. 26. Watch the video above to see the band in action.
cbs7.com
Jesus House Odessa delays meal distribution due to a broken water line
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Pastor Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa, they have a broken water line and there will be no feeding offered to the public on Monday. Repairs have been scheduled and they will reopen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at 6 am.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA vs. Miles Bulldogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland TLCA took on the Miles Bulldogs in both teams first game of the year. Watch the video above for the highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Estacado Matadors at Midland Greenwood
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Greenwood Rangers took on the Estacado Matadors in both teams opening game of the season. Watch the video above for the highlights.
cbs7.com
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Canyon Randall
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning. Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.
cbs7.com
2nd Street from Dixie to Grandview will be shutdown because of downed power lines
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a road closure on 2nd Street from Dixie to Grandview. It will be shutdown because of downed power lines. Please find an alternate route.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on the Buffaloes on opening night of the 2022 Season. Stanton took the lead, defeating Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for the highlights.
cbs7.com
RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Coahoma’s Billy Bailey
First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Updated: 5 hours ago. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated:...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane
The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on...
cbs7.com
Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, the mother of Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old girl who died in a mobile home fire earlier this month, shared with CBS7 how she is doing after losing her daughter. “While still coping with a heavy heart and foggy mind in navigating...
Comments / 0