WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.

WINKLER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO