ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood

The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity
cbs7.com

Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning. Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on the Buffaloes on opening night of the 2022 Season. Stanton took the lead, defeating Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for the highlights.
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
BIG SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs7.com

PLAY OF THE WEEK: Coahoma’s Billy Bailey

First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Updated: 5 hours ago. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated:...
COAHOMA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane

The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on...
MCCAMEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy