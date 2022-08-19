Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday. The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road. The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one...
WLBT
JPS releases update on students switching to online learning due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools organization has provided updates on schools shifting to online learning due to low water pressure. This report comes a day after JPS announced McLeod Elementary School, along with other schools in impacted areas, may switch to virtual learning due to the flood threat.
WLBT
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents prepare for potential flooding from the Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With water creeping into parts of Northeast Jackson, both residents and public officials are trying to do their part to make sure homes and people are protected. As the Pearl River continues to rise, residents in Northeast Jackson are working to make sure there are plenty...
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
WLBT
Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WLBT
Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
WLBT
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential to flood might have some homeowners taking a second look at their insurance policies, or thinking about signing up for one. Bottom line, you should. “I can tell you when the pearl river gets over its banks, all of south Jackson will go under,”...
WLBT
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
WLBT
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
WLBT
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded...
WLBT
Boil water notice issued for subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system. PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water or water press pressure. According to authorities, there...
WLBT
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
WLBT
Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a press conference on Saturday to provide updates on expected flooding in the city. Mayor Lumumba says several streets in northeast Jackson are inundated with water, with around 100 to 150 homes predicted to be impacted. Residents are urged to evacuate...
WLBT
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at...
WLBT
It’s not over yet: Lumumba appeals decision in veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legal battle over whether the mayor can veto a no-vote from the Jackson City Council is continuing. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has appealed a lower court’s decision saying he could not veto a negative action of the council, the city’s legislative body. A...
WLBT
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
WLBT
Two charged in election fund embezzlement case say charges should be dismissed, arguing funds were private
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people tied to a Hinds County election fund embezzlement scheme say their cases should be dismissed, arguing the funds were private, not public. Attorneys for Sudie Jones-Teague and Cedric Cornelius have filed motions to dismiss their clients’ cases. The motion in Cornelius’ case was a supplement to his initial dismissal motion in May.
