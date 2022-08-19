ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday. The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road. The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Several streets in northeast Jackson inundated with water, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a press conference on Saturday to provide updates on expected flooding in the city. Mayor Lumumba says several streets in northeast Jackson are inundated with water, with around 100 to 150 homes predicted to be impacted. Residents are urged to evacuate...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

It’s not over yet: Lumumba appeals decision in veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legal battle over whether the mayor can veto a no-vote from the Jackson City Council is continuing. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has appealed a lower court’s decision saying he could not veto a negative action of the council, the city’s legislative body. A...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two charged in election fund embezzlement case say charges should be dismissed, arguing funds were private

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people tied to a Hinds County election fund embezzlement scheme say their cases should be dismissed, arguing the funds were private, not public. Attorneys for Sudie Jones-Teague and Cedric Cornelius have filed motions to dismiss their clients’ cases. The motion in Cornelius’ case was a supplement to his initial dismissal motion in May.
HINDS COUNTY, MS

