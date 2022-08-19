ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WLBT

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Woman set on fire during domestic assault in Warren County

A Warren County man is behind bars after allegedly setting a woman on fire Saturday, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by Merit Health River Region hospital that a female patient had arrived at the emergency room suffering from burns reportedly sustained in a domestic assault.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Witnesses report hearing gunshot, man running from scene of Jackson's latest homicide

JACKSON, Miss. — A 43-year-old man was shot to death Thursday, marking Jackson's 90th homicide of 2022. Ray Keys was found lying near an air pump in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, according to Jackson police officials. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man wearing all black running from the scene, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson. The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods. Myers […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest

RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
bobgermanylaw.com

Redwood, MS - William Aden, Jr. Killed in Rollover Crash on Hwy 3

Redwood, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 27th in Warren County. The crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 3 just outside of Redwood. According to officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
REDWOOD, MS
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Four arrested for unrelated drug offenses

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of four individuals for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs in unrelated incidents. Curtis Tippen, 49 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near U.S. 61 North. He had approximately 1.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday. The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road. The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one...
JACKSON, MS

