Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
vicksburgnews.com
Woman set on fire during domestic assault in Warren County
A Warren County man is behind bars after allegedly setting a woman on fire Saturday, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by Merit Health River Region hospital that a female patient had arrived at the emergency room suffering from burns reportedly sustained in a domestic assault.
WLBT
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Injuries Prompted by Vehicle Crash at Hwy 27 and Clay St
Vicksburg, MS (August 28, 2022) - On Friday, August 26th, a two-car accident in the area of Clay Street and Highway 27 caused injuries and serious delays in the already heavy traffic heading to the Red Carpet Bowl. Reports show that multiple injuries were caused by the incident, the nature...
Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies […]
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
WAPT
Witnesses report hearing gunshot, man running from scene of Jackson's latest homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — A 43-year-old man was shot to death Thursday, marking Jackson's 90th homicide of 2022. Ray Keys was found lying near an air pump in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, according to Jackson police officials. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man wearing all black running from the scene, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release.
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson. The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods. Myers […]
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest
RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
WLBT
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
actionnews5.com
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison. Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault. Huffman is scheduled to be released from...
bobgermanylaw.com
Redwood, MS - William Aden, Jr. Killed in Rollover Crash on Hwy 3
Redwood, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 27th in Warren County. The crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 3 just outside of Redwood. According to officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Four arrested for unrelated drug offenses
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of four individuals for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs in unrelated incidents. Curtis Tippen, 49 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near U.S. 61 North. He had approximately 1.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute sandbags at local church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing sandbags at a local church on Sunday. The city says sandbags are available at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Canton Road. The distribution will continue until supplies run out. This distribution site is in addition to the one...
Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to rape
On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust.
Comments / 0