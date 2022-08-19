Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall

In this update, local students are set to return to school this week with scaled back COVID-19 restrictions, Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip out to western Mass, and one Longmeadow native is in search of a new liver after a years-long battle with a rare, chronic liver disease that he first was diagnosed with when he was 6 years old. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO