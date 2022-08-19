ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

localocnews.com

Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November

Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisor Foley Highlights Fly Friendly Program Environmental Benefits with Tree Planting Ceremony in Newport Beach

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley held a tree-planting ceremony at the Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach’s Back Bay.to announce Fly Friendly, the new education and community outreach program designed to reduce noise and pollution, with community leaders and aviation stakeholders. Fly...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

SAPD Chief Valentin has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union’s President

Santa Ana, CA August 23, 2022 – On August 22, 2022, Orange County Superior Court Judge Lon Hurwitz dismissed Police Chief David Valentin, with prejudice, from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (“SAPOA”) and its President Gerry Serrano. When a judge dismisses a party with prejudice, it means the case is permanently dismissed and cannot be refiled against that party.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board

On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana

Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors

A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

General Plan Update Information Session to Take Place September 22

The City of Irvine will hold an information session for residents to learn more about the General Plan Update process. The information session will take place Thursday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine City Hall Council Chamber. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom, and registration is required here.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center

In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration

Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Labor Day

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

