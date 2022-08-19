Read full article on original website
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November
Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
Ward 4 City Council candidate Amalia Mejia is no fan of law enforcement
Amalia Mejia is challenging Ward 4 City Council Member Phil Bacerra in the upcoming November General Election. Mejia’s social media posts show that she is no fan of the police. Here are a few examples of her posts:. Candidates like Mejia blame the police for all societal ills and...
Four candidates running for two available at-large seats on Rossmoor Community Services District Board
The two seats currently filled by Jeffrey Rips and Mark Nitikman will be contested by four candidates in the November general election. Incumbent Jeffrey Rips is running for re-election. Incumbent Mark Nitikman is not. This information is based on information released by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Jeffrey Rips,...
Supervisor Foley Highlights Fly Friendly Program Environmental Benefits with Tree Planting Ceremony in Newport Beach
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley held a tree-planting ceremony at the Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach’s Back Bay.to announce Fly Friendly, the new education and community outreach program designed to reduce noise and pollution, with community leaders and aviation stakeholders. Fly...
Candidates running for a seat on the Anaheim Union High School District Board of Trustees
The November 2022 election will be the first election using a new district-based strategy. Since all current Trustees were elected at-large, none of the Trustees can claim status as an incumbent in the November election. Only Area 1 has fielded candidates for this year’s election. The following information is...
SAPD Chief Valentin has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union’s President
Santa Ana, CA August 23, 2022 – On August 22, 2022, Orange County Superior Court Judge Lon Hurwitz dismissed Police Chief David Valentin, with prejudice, from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (“SAPOA”) and its President Gerry Serrano. When a judge dismisses a party with prejudice, it means the case is permanently dismissed and cannot be refiled against that party.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing...
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community
Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana
Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors
A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Candidates running for a seat on the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Trustees
The following information is provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters:. Marlys Davidson, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Colin Edwards, parent/Orange County business owner – candidate statement (pdf) Trustee Area 3. Diana D. Hill, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Rona Goldberg, parent – candidate statement (pdf)...
General Plan Update Information Session to Take Place September 22
The City of Irvine will hold an information session for residents to learn more about the General Plan Update process. The information session will take place Thursday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine City Hall Council Chamber. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom, and registration is required here.
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Enter Final Phase of $3 Million Capital Campaign
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) has entered the final phase of its five-year, $3 Million capital campaign to “Raise the Roof” of a new animal shelter for Newport Beach with a goal to raise the last $100,000 by October 1, 2022. All contributions of $5,000 or...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fly Friendly Program, Beach Sand Project
The advocacy efforts of Newport Beach’s Aviation Committee paid off once again this week, as the County of Orange adopted the Fly Friendly program to reduce impacts from general aviation jets on our neighborhoods. The concept for the program was proposed by the Aviation Committee. The new program provides...
Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center
In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration
Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled...
Assembly candidate Valencia is taking money from the same special interests that funded Sidhu
Anaheim’s Mayor, Harry Sidhu, was forced re resign a few weeks ago, in complete disgrace, after the FBI investigation into Sidhu and the powerful special interests that backed him came to light. Now Anaheim’s politicians are running scared – and even Sidhu’s old pals are disowning him.
