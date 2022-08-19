DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO