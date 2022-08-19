ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Two Rivers: Staying healthy at the fair

AXTELL, Neb. — With the state fair beginning Friday, it's important to remember that while fun is at the top of the to-do list, safety and preventing illnesses should be kept in mind. Two Rivers Public Health Department RN Jacki Connery talked with NTV more on this topic on...
AXTELL, NE
State Fair: 1868 Foundation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care

HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
HASTINGS, NE
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
LINCOLN, NE
Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
HASTINGS, NE

