Bachelor Nation, the wait is over. The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s winners are here, and double the Bachelorettes means double the trouble Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March...

TV SHOWS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO