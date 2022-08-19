ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

Hazleton hosts Children's Fest

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Move-in day at the University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The class of 2026 has more than a thousand students which is one of largest in the school's history. Many of those students will be living on campus and hundreds of volunteer movers helped with getting them settled in the dorms. Many were excited that this...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack. "I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA
Newswatch 16

Communities rally after tragedies

BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Road closures set for visit from President Biden

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon. Pres. Biden is scheduled to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center. PennDOT is giving drivers a heads-up that there will be intermittent closures along major roadways in our area. Air Force One...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Mr. Curiosity Podcast with guest Stacy Lange

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with WNEP’s Stacy Lange. Hear all about her life arc, from her lost cat, time spent as Miss Comet, wearing the marching band fuzzy hat, to busting out of Syracuse University and returning to NEPA. She also...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Black Owned Business Expo held at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A business expo in Luzerne County showcased business owners of color on Sunday. It's the second annual NEPA black-owned business expo at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre. Black-owned businesses from all over the area have the opportunity to put their products on display...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Softball tournament helps cancer foundation

THROOP, Pa. — A softball tournament in Lackawanna County wasn't just about bases and hits. The tournament at the Little League Fields in Throop benefits the Strong and Coura'Jess Foundation, which helps terminally ill cancer patients to be more comfortable. The foundation was started by Jessica Rutkowski, who passed...
THROOP, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Helene

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Helene just begs to be adopted whenever someone enters the room, coming right up to you to say hello. Helene has lived at Meshoppen Cat Rescue for about three years, and rescue workers just don't know why she keeps getting overlooked. "Oh, her personality is fantastic....
MESHOPPEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Children's career fair held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Scranton got a chance to learn more about possible careers on Saturday. The Outreach Center for Community Resources held a children's career fair to help kids get interested in their futures. The fair on North 7th Avenue hosted firefighters, police officers, nurses, and others...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna police and counselors team up

SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

First-year teachers in the Poconos are optimistic

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Amid a national teacher shortage, a district in the Poconos just welcomed its largest class of first-year teachers in decades. Taylor Juszynski of East Stroudsburg is setting up her classroom inside East Stroudsburg South High School, hanging up pictures her students drew for her. After...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

