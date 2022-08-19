Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
'Really lucky' - Ukrainian student at University of Scranton pursues dream
SCRANTON, Pa. — A banner hanging over the main walkway on campus welcomes the University of Scranton class of 2026. The newest member of that class is Serhii Kuzmin. Serhii grew up in Ukraine but was forced to flee to Germany with his family after the Russian invasion. "I'd...
Hazleton hosts Children's Fest
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
Move-in day at the University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The class of 2026 has more than a thousand students which is one of largest in the school's history. Many of those students will be living on campus and hundreds of volunteer movers helped with getting them settled in the dorms. Many were excited that this...
Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack. "I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."
Communities rally after tragedies
BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
Road closures set for visit from President Biden
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon. Pres. Biden is scheduled to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center. PennDOT is giving drivers a heads-up that there will be intermittent closures along major roadways in our area. Air Force One...
UPS, county gather backpacks for students heading back to school
SCRANTON, Pa. — Boxes were carried into the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton on Friday by employees of UPS. Inside those boxes were backpacks donated by employees to be given to kids getting ready to head to school in Lackawanna County. "They are full of supplies: pencils, pens,...
The Mr. Curiosity Podcast with guest Stacy Lange
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with WNEP’s Stacy Lange. Hear all about her life arc, from her lost cat, time spent as Miss Comet, wearing the marching band fuzzy hat, to busting out of Syracuse University and returning to NEPA. She also...
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Black Owned Business Expo held at Mohegan Sun
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A business expo in Luzerne County showcased business owners of color on Sunday. It's the second annual NEPA black-owned business expo at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre. Black-owned businesses from all over the area have the opportunity to put their products on display...
Softball tournament helps cancer foundation
THROOP, Pa. — A softball tournament in Lackawanna County wasn't just about bases and hits. The tournament at the Little League Fields in Throop benefits the Strong and Coura'Jess Foundation, which helps terminally ill cancer patients to be more comfortable. The foundation was started by Jessica Rutkowski, who passed...
16 To The Rescue: Helene
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Helene just begs to be adopted whenever someone enters the room, coming right up to you to say hello. Helene has lived at Meshoppen Cat Rescue for about three years, and rescue workers just don't know why she keeps getting overlooked. "Oh, her personality is fantastic....
Children's career fair held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Scranton got a chance to learn more about possible careers on Saturday. The Outreach Center for Community Resources held a children's career fair to help kids get interested in their futures. The fair on North 7th Avenue hosted firefighters, police officers, nurses, and others...
Dealing with teacher shortages as students head back to school
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tiffany Remington was once awarded "Teacher of the Year." She loved her job and did it well for almost a decade. But last year, Remington left her teaching post in Florida and moved back home to Tunkhannock to work for an insurance company. "It was just...
On Alert: Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
SCRANTON, Pa. — An animal tranquilizer called xylazine, also commonly referred to as "tranq," is popping up in street drugs across the country. The biggest concern among experts is the association with more overdose deaths. Xylazine is a sedative; it slows down your heart rate and breathing. Combine that...
Lackawanna police and counselors team up
SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
First-year teachers in the Poconos are optimistic
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Amid a national teacher shortage, a district in the Poconos just welcomed its largest class of first-year teachers in decades. Taylor Juszynski of East Stroudsburg is setting up her classroom inside East Stroudsburg South High School, hanging up pictures her students drew for her. After...
