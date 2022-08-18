Read full article on original website
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Friends of Krug Park to construct 'Kindness Rocks Garden'
Friends of Krug Park hosted a rock painting event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. According to the organization, the event gave kids the opportunity to spread kindness to others throughout the St. Joseph community. The event typically sees more than a dozen attendees, with this year's garnering...
Photos: Festival of the Little Hills continues in St. Charles
Low humidity and pleasant temperatures for August were a nice draw for people who attended the Festival of the Little Hills in St. Charles this weekend. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Boner-Stover, Sharon 1970-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Sharon Boner-Stover, 52, passed away Aug. 18, 2022, due to a short battle with Cancer. Sharon was born Aug. 5, 1970, to Pamela Osborn and the late John Boner. Sharon was an avid adventure seeker, animal lover, and great friend. Survivors include: Pamela Osborn (mother), Courtney Boner-Chamberlain (daughter) and David...
Local dispensaries excited to see marijuana issue on ballot
Operators at St. Joseph’s two local dispensaries said they are excited to see an amendment that would allow full legalization of marijuana in Missouri on the ballot this fall. On Nov. 8, Missourians will have the option to vote on Amendment 3 to allow the recreational use of marijuana....
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Commission discusses roads, vehicles
Roadwork and vehicles were the major items on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning. Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission about a change order on the Wolf Creek Bridge being constructed on Old Fredericktown Road. “We’re doing some box culverts on the east side...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in west St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police found one man dead and one man shot after a shooting in unincorporated west St. Louis County on Friday morning. Reports of an assault were called into police shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the borders of Creve Coeur. When police arrived at the scene...
East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman. Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.
