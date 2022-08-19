ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
TULSA, OK
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework

Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Walmart pushing for liquor sales in grocery stores in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Journal Record is reporting that Walmart Inc. is planning a push for liquor sales in big box stores in Oklahoma. State law currently doesn't allow such sales in grocery stores. The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma says the move could devastate small, locally-owned...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
INDIANA STATE

