Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives largest single donation in organization's history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Junior Achievement of Oklahoma announced Monday that it has received a $900,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's 103 year history. It's part of the total of $38.8 million donated to Junior Achievement USA.
Oklahoma's new 'Care for Kids' campaign offers $1000 incentive to child care professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework
Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
Walmart pushing for liquor sales in grocery stores in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Journal Record is reporting that Walmart Inc. is planning a push for liquor sales in big box stores in Oklahoma. State law currently doesn't allow such sales in grocery stores. The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma says the move could devastate small, locally-owned...
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
