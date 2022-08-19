ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Wounded Richmond Officer’s Fiance Wears Wedding Dress To Hospital

RICHMOND, Ind.–Richmond police officer Seara Burton was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop earlier this month. That incident happened shortly before she was supposed to get married. On Saturday, Burton’s fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s...
ISP: Cambridge City Man Killed in Crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS–A man from Cambridge City was killed Sunday morning in an Indianapolis crash. Police say 70-year-old Bill Ray Ervin Jr. of Cambridge City was driving a semi west on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue when he went off the road, hit a concrete barrier wall, ended up in a ditch, and overturned.
Hagerstown’s LLWS Run Ends With Loss To Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — The magic run is over for the Hagerstown Little League baseball team. Representing Indiana in the Little League World Series, the Hoosier team came up short to Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon falling 10-0. It was Hagerstown’s second loss in the double-elimination tournament. Indiana had beaten Iowa...
Crime & Safety
NWS: Landspout Tornado Damages Building in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind.–There was a landspout tornado that was on the ground briefly Saturday afternoon in Randolph County. The National Weather Service says it was about 3 miles north-northwest of Winchester and traveled about the distance of a football field with winds peaking at 70 mph. The tornado’s width was about 20 yards. It damaged the metal encasing and roof of an “old outbuilding.”
