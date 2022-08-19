Alamance County identifies first case of monkeypox

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The first positive case of monkeypox has been identified in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

The health department received notification about the case on Thursday, and that person is currently in isolation at home.

The health department is now working to identify if that person had any close contact with anyone and who those people are.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are

similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as a rash that looks like pimples, blisters, or scabs.

The rash may be painful or itchy. Symptoms are typically seen within three weeks of exposure, and the illness lasts two to four weeks.

“We have prepared for the potential of monkeypox cases in Alamance County. Our public health response

team has been in contact with the affected individual and that person is complying with all necessary

control measures and cleaning guidelines,” said Alamance County Health Director Tony Lo Giudice

The following directions have been given by the health department and CDC to keep yourself safe from monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox

Do not kiss, hug or have sex with someone with monkeypox

Avoid contact with objects and materials a person with monkeypox has used

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom

Alamance County residents are encouraged to use reputable sources of information to learn more about

monkeypox, such as the CDC or NC DHHS. Residents are also encouraged to contact their health care

provider if they have any unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms that could possibly be related to

monkeypox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.