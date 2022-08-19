Read full article on original website
Judging by the Cover – 08/31/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #1 is a wondrous addition to Lemire and Sorrentino’s Bone Orchard Mythos
Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino are one of the finest duos working in comics today. Add colorist Dave Stewart to the mix and you’ve got a power trio on par with Lemire’s fellow Canadians, Rush. Much like the iconic prog rockers, Lemire, Sorrentino, and Stewart all exhibit individual command of their craft. Together, they make magic. Each creator lifts the others, trading riffs and taking solos, remaining ever mindful of the composition’s basic structure and foundational melody.
Dark Horse Comics to publish horror OGN ‘Skinner’ for May 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced Micky Neilson and Samwise Didier is teaming up to write Skinner, a new original horror graphic novel. Joining them is artist Piotr Kowalski with colors by Dennis Calero, letters by Frank Cvetkovic (The Witcher, Dark Tower: The Drawing of the Three), and cover art by Samwise Didier. It’ll be available in comic shops on May 3, 2023, and in bookstores on May 16, 2023.
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 08/29/2022
This week’s Channel Surfing TV picks cover a wide variety of genres including teen superhero, animated science fiction, and high fantasy. The Justice Society of America (JSA) looks to work with former foes in Stargirl. Humans find a new way to live past death using technology in Pantheon. Then, visit the Second Age of Middle Earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
‘House of the Dragon’ S1E2 ‘The Rogue Prince’ review
Last week, House of the Dragon perfectly introduced a new set of characters some 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen took power. Offering something familiar but new, the series aims to be a bit more like Succession than an action-first drama. After a solid and efficiently crafted opening episode, can House of the Dragon maintain our interest?
Marvel releases two new ‘Hellfire Gala’ Infinity Comic stories and trailer
To celebrate X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 one-shot arriving on the Marvel Unlimited app, Marvel has released a trailer for the Secret X-Men story arc featuring two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED #50: SECRET X-MEN ARC, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
New ‘Creepshow’ #1 preview shows off Paul Dini, Stephen Langford, and John McCrea’s birthday story
Skybound has released a new preview for Creepshow #1, out September 21st, which features a monster party. You can also check out a preview of Chris Burnham’s story from the issue here. So what’s Creepshow about?. In the spirit of all iterations of Creepshow in pop culture, each...
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
Skybound Comet First Look: Outpost Zero
Skybound Comet has revealed an upcoming OGN called Outpost Zero set for release in April 2023. Written by Sean Kelley McKeever with art by Alexandre Tefengki and originally collected in three volumes, the full series can be yours April 19th in comic book shops. “We’ve always felt like OUTPOST ZERO...
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
Marvel Preview: Iron Fist #5
The seal has been broken! As a dark god’s power begins to rise, LIN LIE faces an impossible choice! Will the power of the IRON FIST finally accept him…and even if it does, will it be enough?. Written by: Alyssa Wong. Art by: Michael YG. Cover by: Sunny...
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #8 (LGY #902) features a great fight with Vulture
Vulture wants Spider-Man dead, but the cover says it all: Spider-Man gets a new suit in Amazing Spider-Man #8! Okay, it’s honestly not that big of a deal–he just got a new one last year–especially since there’s no way Spider-Man can avoid death while falling from a great height with no web fluid left. Right?!
‘Devil’s Reign Superior Four’ TPB provides the ultimate Doc Ock experience
If you missed out on the Devil’s Reign event and its crossovers, fear not, as the trade paperbacks collecting it start to come out this week. That includes the main Devil’s Reign event, as well as Devil’s Reign: Superior Four. Customary of comics events, crossovers allow for different takes on characters and stories thanks to the setup of a main crisis. In this case, Doc Ock must contend with three other “Superior” Doc Ock’s from alternate dimensions. Piece of cake, right? That is until you realize each one is a “Superior” form of Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider!
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
