Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Man arrested after home invasions in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into two homes Friday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood north of Tower Grove Park and sexually assaulted a woman. In the 3900 block of Shaw Boulevard, a 31-year-old woman told police the man crawled into her...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said. The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: At Home in Florissant with Martha Shipman

Martha Shipman's Asian-inspired decor got its start, in part, as a tribute to her father, who died when she was young. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

