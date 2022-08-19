Read full article on original website
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
NC State, App State schedule home-and-home football series
NC State's future football schedules have a distinct North Carolina flavor. The 13th-ranked Wolfpack, who open the 2022 season at East Carolina on Saturday, have scheduled a two-game, home-and-home series with App State, the school confirmed to WRAL on Monday. The schools last played in 2006. App State is hosting...
Why didn't officials, coaches step in when Duke volleyball player was verbally harassed?
Leaders of athletic programs at Duke and Brigham Young universities decried the fact that a fan repeatedly yelled a racial slur at a volleyball player this weekend, but took responsibility for stopping a similar attack in the future. Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson posted on Twitter that she was targeted...
Rankings: Green Hope rises to tops in boys soccer, Providence still first in West
T.C. Roberson 3-1 Charlotte Country Day 7-0.
Volleyball rankings after Week 2: Big shuffling in East after HSOT Showcase
The HSOT Volleyball Showcase at Garner hosted almost every top team in the eastern half of the state on Saturday, as evidenced by this week's rankings where participants are ranked first, second, third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 15th, and 18th. Chapel Hill was the biggest winner of the group, jumping...
Duke volleyball player describes disturbing experience after being targeted with racial slurs during match at BYU
Provo, Utah — A Duke University women's volleyball match against Brigham Young University was moved to a different location Friday due to a fan yelling racial slurs at a player. Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson posted on Twitter she was targeted and "racially heckled" during the away game at...
Bradley, Bulls silence the Sounds 4-1
Bulls starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six solid innings as center fielder Grant Witherspoon, third baseman Jim Haley, and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni all homered in Durham’s 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win along with Lehigh Valley’s loss to Gwinnett means the Bulls are back in a tie for first place in the International League East Division with 27 games remaining in the regular season.
Kansas City extends unbeaten run to whopping 12 games with win over North Carolina
Kansas City, Kansas – The Kansas City Current defeated the North Carolina Courage, 3-2, in a tightly contested match that saw the hosts Kansas City come back from 2-1 down thanks to a two-goal blitz in four minutes in the second half. It didn’t take long for the action...
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Drivers honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with memorial ride on I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — Many gathered to honor fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with a memorial ride on Sunday morning. Vehicles were lining up at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. From there, the convoy traveled around I-440 with many vehicles carrying flags waving from...
WRAL News
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Man charged with murder of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chapel Hill 19-year-old. On Sunday, Anthony Wuanya Holman turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder. The shooting occurred at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill last Thursday. Police found Rahzel...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
Person killed in Durham apartment fire
Durham, N.C. — Firefighters on Sunday pulled a body from an apartment fire on Wood Cottage Court. The fire was reported before 8:30 a.m. According to the Durham Fire Department, 28 firefighters responded to the three-story apartment building. Firefighters said the fire was not visible from the outside of...
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Fayetteville police: Man out on bond removes monitoring device, last known to be in Red Springs
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said a man with a felony conviction has removed his electronic monitoring device, prompting a search for him. On Sunday night, Bryan McDonald removed his device, according to police. His last known location was around Goose Pond Road in Red Springs. Police do not...
