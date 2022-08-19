ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

WRAL News

NC State, App State schedule home-and-home football series

NC State's future football schedules have a distinct North Carolina flavor. The 13th-ranked Wolfpack, who open the 2022 season at East Carolina on Saturday, have scheduled a two-game, home-and-home series with App State, the school confirmed to WRAL on Monday. The schools last played in 2006. App State is hosting...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Bradley, Bulls silence the Sounds 4-1

Bulls starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six solid innings as center fielder Grant Witherspoon, third baseman Jim Haley, and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni all homered in Durham’s 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win along with Lehigh Valley’s loss to Gwinnett means the Bulls are back in a tie for first place in the International League East Division with 27 games remaining in the regular season.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man charged with murder of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chapel Hill 19-year-old. On Sunday, Anthony Wuanya Holman turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder. The shooting occurred at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill last Thursday. Police found Rahzel...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person killed in Durham apartment fire

Durham, N.C. — Firefighters on Sunday pulled a body from an apartment fire on Wood Cottage Court. The fire was reported before 8:30 a.m. According to the Durham Fire Department, 28 firefighters responded to the three-story apartment building. Firefighters said the fire was not visible from the outside of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

