Thornton, CO

9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Greeley bar

GREELEY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire outside a Greeley bar, leaving two people injured. The Greeley Police Department said officers were called to the Rancho El Corazon bar at 125 E. 18th St. at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on reports of a shooting.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Neighbor heard about 30 gunshots at party where man died

DENVER — A man was killed and three other victims were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police Department said. DPD said officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue and found four victims with suspected gunshot wounds. The four victims were...
DENVER, CO
Thornton, CO
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
Frank Raymond
9NEWS

Denver sees alarming increase in police response times

DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
9NEWS

3 men face charges in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show. Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Rideshare driver captures Denver shooting on her dashcam

DENVER — Most of Rhonda Colbert's trips through Denver driving people for Uber and Lyft aren't worth documenting, but early Sunday morning, her dashcam was rolling as another driver started shooting. “We could see flashes outside the driver’s side window of the vehicle who was shooting," Colbert said. “You...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon. The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Body found in Northglenn reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

What’s challenging recruitment in small Colorado police departments

COLORADO, USA — In a matter of two months, every officer in two small Colorado police departments resigned, leaving the communities scrambling. Last week, Marshal Fine-Loven, the leader and last remaining member of the Nederland Police Department in Boulder County, announced her resignation set for the end of September. The town of Nederland said it is committed to keeping its department going and will search for an interim Marshal while seeking additional help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

