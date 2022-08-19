LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.

4 DAYS AGO