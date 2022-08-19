ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Newswatch 16

Final day of Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from across the world got a front-row seat to watch some great baseball. Fans in the stands cheered as the championship game of the Little League World Series got underway. This year international champ Curacao faced off against the United States champ, the West team...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Communities rally after tragedies

BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazleton hosts Children's Fest

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

New athletic complex at Milton Area

MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Black Owned Business Expo held at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A business expo in Luzerne County showcased business owners of color on Sunday. It's the second annual NEPA black-owned business expo at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre. Black-owned businesses from all over the area have the opportunity to put their products on display...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Helene

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Helene just begs to be adopted whenever someone enters the room, coming right up to you to say hello. Helene has lived at Meshoppen Cat Rescue for about three years, and rescue workers just don't know why she keeps getting overlooked. "Oh, her personality is fantastic....
MESHOPPEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County coroner resigns

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County. Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned. Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019. While he did not give a reason for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deputy sheriff in Wyoming County charged with fraud

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deputy sheriff in Wyoming County is facing fraud charges. According to court paperwork, Joseph Miller Jr. allegedly transferred money from official county credit cards onto gift cards for Walmart and CVS. Officials say the alleged theft happened between April and June of this year...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Road closures set for visit from President Biden

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon. Pres. Biden is scheduled to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center. PennDOT is giving drivers a heads-up that there will be intermittent closures along major roadways in our area. Air Force One...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
