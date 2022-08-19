Read full article on original website
Final day of Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from across the world got a front-row seat to watch some great baseball. Fans in the stands cheered as the championship game of the Little League World Series got underway. This year international champ Curacao faced off against the United States champ, the West team...
Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
Drought causes sunflower season to end early in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Residents from across Schuylkill county picked sunflowers for the last time this season at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua. “I wanna go out with the wow effect. I don't want people to come here and see dead flowers and spotted flowers,” said Farmer Ken Smith, Second Mountain Sunflowers Owner.
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
Communities rally after tragedies
BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
Hazleton hosts Children's Fest
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Teen charged as an adult in shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A teenager is locked up accused of shooting at a man in Williamsport. 16-year-old Shamier Gadson has been charged as an adult after a shooting last Friday night along West Edwin Street in the city. Police say once Gadson shot at the victim, he then returned...
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
Black Owned Business Expo held at Mohegan Sun
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A business expo in Luzerne County showcased business owners of color on Sunday. It's the second annual NEPA black-owned business expo at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre. Black-owned businesses from all over the area have the opportunity to put their products on display...
16 To The Rescue: Helene
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Helene just begs to be adopted whenever someone enters the room, coming right up to you to say hello. Helene has lived at Meshoppen Cat Rescue for about three years, and rescue workers just don't know why she keeps getting overlooked. "Oh, her personality is fantastic....
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in...
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
'I'm not fighting; I'm killing' - Man arrested after knife fight in Wilkes-Barre restaurant parking lot
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A late-night stabbing in Luzerne County put one man in the hospital and another in jail. Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with assault....
Luzerne County coroner resigns
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County. Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned. Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019. While he did not give a reason for...
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Deputy sheriff in Wyoming County charged with fraud
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deputy sheriff in Wyoming County is facing fraud charges. According to court paperwork, Joseph Miller Jr. allegedly transferred money from official county credit cards onto gift cards for Walmart and CVS. Officials say the alleged theft happened between April and June of this year...
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
Road closures set for visit from President Biden
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon. Pres. Biden is scheduled to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center. PennDOT is giving drivers a heads-up that there will be intermittent closures along major roadways in our area. Air Force One...
