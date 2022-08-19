Read full article on original website
Bonded out after he was sentenced to 40 years in prison !!! How’s that happen??? The victim should sue this county!!!guilty of capital murder and bonds out!!! Wow
Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend
BRYAN, Texas — 38-year-old Shameron Johnson was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Johnson's offenses date back to 2011, according to authorities. Johnson was previously convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, manufacture and deliver of...
Brazos Crime Stoppers is looking for a man with multiple warrants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking you to help police catch Donaven Marquis Davis, 23, who is wanted on multiple warrants, the organization said. It is believed that Davis is armed. Davis has been avoiding arrest for warrants on Deadly conduct, Discharge of Firearm, Resisting...
Police: 18-year-old charged with murder after Bryan ride-share driver's death
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges after he was transported from a south Texas jail to the Brazos County Jail as a result of the death of a ride-sharing driver in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department. Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera was booked into the...
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
Bryan Fire Department respond to a fire at a local meat market
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Fire Department has reported a fire at the Texas Meat Market located at 600 North Texas Ave. Texas Avenue southbound that was closed at the time of the initial fire has been reopened as of a 5:52 p.m. tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The...
Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
A local man with a disease former classmates offer to restore a gift from his past
BRYAN, Texas — Craig Reagan, a Texas A&M graduate, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on July 29, 2016. By 2018, his ability to walk had begun to deteriorate. Reagan said ALS has had few treatment options and is usually diagnosed by other doctors after determining that the...
HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock. On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.
Update: College Station girl found safe after AMBER Alert Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area. She was recently confirmed to be safe by authorities. Prior to the alert, the child was last seen in at approximately 7 p.m. in the 700 block of...
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
Hostage situation at apartments near Blinn College 'unsubstantiated,' Bryan PD, FBI now investigating threat source
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is now working with the FBI regarding the false hostage situation that was reported at an apartment complex near Blinn College in Bryan Friday morning. Bryan PD said it got a call around 8:20 a.m. from someone claiming to have hostages at...
Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery
NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
College Station, Bryan ISD earn 'B' ratings in 2022 TEA Accountability Report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After being on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency has released its 2022 Accountability Ratings Overall Summary for school districts around the Lone Star state. Both school districts earned 'B' ratings. College Station ISD earned an 89 score, while Bryan ISD...
The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth
BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
