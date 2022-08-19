ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 12

homey
9d ago

Bonded out after he was sentenced to 40 years in prison !!! How’s that happen??? The victim should sue this county!!!guilty of capital murder and bonds out!!! Wow

Reply(5)
4
Related
KAGS

Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas — 38-year-old Shameron Johnson was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Johnson's offenses date back to 2011, according to authorities. Johnson was previously convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, manufacture and deliver of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Brazos County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Wortham, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
KAGS

Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Strangulation#Murder#Begging#Violent Crime
KAGS

HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock. On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Fire causes local meat market to start over

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy