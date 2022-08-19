Campbell head coaches Minter and McGeehan talk move to the CAA

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a big day in Buies Creek where the Colonial Athletic Association made it official, welcoming the Campbell program into the conference. The Camels will be a part of the CAA effective July 1, 2023.

Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio welcomed Campbell University as the league’s newest member Friday in a gathering on campus at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Here is what head football coach Mike Minter, head basketball coach Kevin McGeehan had to say about the move.

