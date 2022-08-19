ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

Campbell head coaches Minter and McGeehan talk move to the CAA

By Todd Gibson
CBS 17
CBS 17
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRwNl_0hNxlTQI00

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a big day in Buies Creek where the Colonial Athletic Association made it official, welcoming the Campbell program into the conference. The Camels will be a part of the CAA effective July 1, 2023.

Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio welcomed Campbell University as the league’s newest member Friday in a gathering on campus at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Here is what head football coach Mike Minter, head basketball coach Kevin McGeehan had to say about the move.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buies Creek, NC
Buies Creek, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcgeehan
CBS 17

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: sheriff

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Campbell University#The Campbell#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
CBS 17

NC missing persons case leads to 2 teens found dead

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about gunshots being fired. Also at […]
GRAHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy