Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers
The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year
The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available
The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid
September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
LASD bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for August 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to...
Rossmoor Woman’s Club member honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association
Rossmoor Woman’s Club members were among the crowd that turned out when Georglyn Seligman — a woman’s club member since 1993 —- was honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association for her service to the community. Seligman was recognized as the RHA’s first Emeritus Life Member....
A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
Irvine’s Tom Ricci named LA Chargers Orange County football coach of the week
Irvine football coach Tom Ricci talks with Irvine quarterback Joseph Tierney during a game last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Irvine High School football coach Tom Ricci was honored this week as Los Angeles Chargers CIF Orange County Coach of the Week. Ricci said the program will...
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Aug. 26
(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
San Clemente Relies on Allen, Run Game in Win over Torrey Pines
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
QUICK-OUT: Troy wins second in a row with shutout over Anaheim
Kieran Klingsberg led Troy to a 49-0 victory Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Kieran Klingsberg scored two first quarter touchdowns to lead Troy to a 49-0 victory over Anaheim Friday night at Fullerton. Troy improved its record to 2-0 on the season. The Warriors opened...
PHOTOS: Strong defensive effort leads Canyon to 28-22 road win over Irvine
Canyon’s Troy Mills (21) and Joseph Mitchell close in on Irvine’s Kendyn Beaver. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School’s football team notched its second win out of the gate, defeating Irvine 28-22 Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium. “Last...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom breaks it open early against crosstown rival Santa Ana Valley
Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivia has his eyes on the end zone for a TD, one of three for him in the game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team set the tone of the game on its very first play from scrimmage Friday night against Santa Ana Valley.
