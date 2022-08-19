Tuesday morning marked the start of the grand reopening week for Kressler, Wolff, & Miller (KWM), beginning with a ribbon cutting. Around 10:30 AM, guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 11:00 AM, giving them time to talk and get to know the staff at KWM. Kristine Bush, Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, awarded KWM a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy. "Your presence provides quality insurance at a reasonable price for residents throughout the Pocono region," said Bush. "We want to congratulate you and your team, thank you so much for having us, and thank you for bringing your business here to Monroe County."

