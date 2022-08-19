ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Best Player Pick

Shaquille O'Neal is ready to give the NBA's crown to Stephen Curry. During an episode of The Big Podcast, via NBA on TNT, the former Los Angeles Lakers star declared Curry the "best player in the world." His Inside The NBA co-host Kenny Smith agreed that Curry was the best player last season.
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On 'Mamba Day'

Yesterday would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. Combine that with the fact today is "Mamba Day" and the late legend has been on the minds of a lot of NBA players and fans this week. If you're wondering why August 24 is "Mamba Day," well, the 8/24 date represents...
Shaquille O'Neal Posts Message For Kobe Bryant

On Tuesday, the basketball world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 44 years old. The former NBA superstar died alongside his daughter, Gigi, and seven others during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Among those who shared a message for Kobe was his wife, Vanessa. "Happy...
