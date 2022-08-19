Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On PG Kyrie Irving
It's clear that there has been damage done to the relationship that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets once had. But it also appears that the Nets have decided whether to let that damage break them apart or try and hash things out. By the looks of things, the Nets...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Best Player Pick
Shaquille O'Neal is ready to give the NBA's crown to Stephen Curry. During an episode of The Big Podcast, via NBA on TNT, the former Los Angeles Lakers star declared Curry the "best player in the world." His Inside The NBA co-host Kenny Smith agreed that Curry was the best player last season.
Look: Kevin Durant Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On 'Mamba Day'
Yesterday would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. Combine that with the fact today is "Mamba Day" and the late legend has been on the minds of a lot of NBA players and fans this week. If you're wondering why August 24 is "Mamba Day," well, the 8/24 date represents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille O'Neal Posts Message For Kobe Bryant
On Tuesday, the basketball world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 44 years old. The former NBA superstar died alongside his daughter, Gigi, and seven others during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Among those who shared a message for Kobe was his wife, Vanessa. "Happy...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
604K+
Followers
72K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0