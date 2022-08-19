Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case
A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
Victim's brother accused of charging defendant before plea in deadly Monroeville Mall shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A court hearing turned into a brawl inside the Allegheny County Courthouse. On Monday, Lawrence Murphy was in court to make a plea and be sentenced for the shooting death of 20-year-old Saheed Gayle outside the Monroeville Mall in 2020. Just before the hearing started, Gayle's twin brother, Samai Gayle, went after the defendant. According to Murphy's attorney Casey White, Samai Gayle sprinted toward his client but was stopped by officers. Samai Gayle is now facing charges. "As soon as he walked through the door, he saw my client and took a beeline right towards him, sprinted after him,...
Comments / 0