New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
Texas football commit Arch Manning silences the critics in win
There were plenty of doubters heading into the high school football season in terms of the elite five-star Texas football quarterback commit and Isidore Newman product Arch Manning holding the nation’s top spot for the 2023 cycle. Some speculated that, if not for Arch having that Manning name on the back of his jersey, he would not be garnering as much attention as he has this summer.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Reports: Jimmy Garoppolo stays with 49ers on new 1-year deal
Jimmy Garoppolo’s destination for the 2022 season turned out to be the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022. Henderson was the ninth overall pick in 2020. So now Jacksonville has dumped two of its top three selections that year on Carolina, which already has helped Henderson made huge strides as a professional.
Get your sideline Miami Dolphins hats by New Era today
You’ll feel like a member of the roster with New Era’s 2022 sideline Miami Dolphins hats. Multiple styles are available – so order yours today. A new year, a new look. The latest sideline Miami Dolphins hats from New Era are available now – and they look awesome.
Cowboys reveal plan to replace Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith will be out for the Dallas Cowboys for most of the season, but the team has revealed their plan to replace him while he’s recovering. For years, it’s been a formality that the Dallas Cowboys were going to have one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Jerry Jones has made it part of the team’s identity but it was going to be put to the test in the 2022 season already with changes along the interior and with right tackle La’el Collins now gone. Now, the Tyron Smith injury has put the unit into even more question.
LSU Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022
The winds of change blew into Baton Rouge in a big way last November, as Brian Kelly comes into Baton Rouge. With a new quarterback, a filled roster, and two top-end NFL prospects, this LSU football team could shine in the Tigers’ first year under Kelly. It blew up...
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Ohio State football: Marcus Freeman gets motivation
Saturday night will be a homecoming for two former Ohio State football players when Notre Dame comes to town. James Laurinaitis, who is the Linebackers Coach for Notre Dame, will be back. So too will another former linebacker, Marcus Freeman. Freeman leads the Fighting Irish in his first year as...
Justin Verlander injury: Astros need a better plan moving forward
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander left early on Sunday with discomfort in his calf. They now need to come up with a better plan moving forward. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander left Sunday’s game after just three innings with discomfort in his right calf. The game was scoreless by the time Verlander left, but five relievers came in to finish.
Heisman power rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and the top 10 preseason candidates
Preseason Heisman power rankings for the 2022 season as we look at the best players in college football with the chance to take home the award. At the end of July, we saw the college football awards watchlists start to roll out one by one, but the truth of the matter is that many fans largely care about one award, the most prestigious individual honor in the sport: the Heisman Trophy.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
NL MVP Power Rankings: Where things stand entering September
The NL MVP could come down to two St. Louis Cardinals stars, and a few others. The National League MVP race has been fun to watch. Unlike in the American League where it will be either Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani, the NL race has been mostly competitive throughout the season.
