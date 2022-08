AJO, Ariz. - A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert. The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

