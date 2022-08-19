Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
NPR
A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks...
NPR
After more than 50 years at the NIH, Dr. Fauci says he's retiring in December
The nation's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, announced today he'll be stepping down from government service in December. Dr. Fauci has been at the National Institutes of Health for more than 50 years. He's also advised seven presidents, starting with President Reagan back in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin is here to tell us more. Hey, Selena.
NPR
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
Santa Fe Indian Market marked its 100th anniversary. It began as a way of preserving what white curators thought of as traditional, but artists say the market today is a place of innovation. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. About a thousand Native artists gathered this past weekend for Indian Market in...
NPR
Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space
She is officially mission commander on the SpaceX Dragon, she will be Expedition 68 flight engineer on the International Space Station, and she may even go to the moon. All of which means she will be going where no Native woman has gone before - to space. Nicole Mann is a Marine Corps pilot. She has a master's in engineering from Stanford and is now a NASA astronaut. She is a member of the Wailaki of the Round Valley Indian tribes and joins us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Encore: An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
The veterinary sedative xylazine is being mixed into illegal drugs and could be contributing to a rise in overdoses. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on July 30, 2022.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A sedative approved only for use in animals is showing up in illegal street drugs. WBUR's Martha...
NPR
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. I'm going to cut right to the chase. It has been hot. I'm in Alaska right now - yeah, to see friends, but honestly, to escape the muggy conditions of Washington, D.C. Well, lucky for me and for you, there's nothing like a nice layer of sweat to cool you down. If this is gross, do not push pause. Instead, thank evolution for doing you a solid - really a liquid - and meet this small army of sweat Avengers we've assembled to show you why sweat is sweet - or at least super interesting. I have three reporters with me - Geoff Brumfiel, Nell Greenfieldboyce and Rebecca Hersher. Geoff, I'm going to start with you because I heard that this harebrained idea of a series of sweat was yours?
NPR
American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to hold a pilot's license. She got it in 1921. One hundred years after her first public flight in 1922, American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie. A crew of Black women pilots, flight attendants, customer service coordinators - even a maintenance technician - operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix in her honor. Bessie Coleman's great niece, Gigi Coleman, was on board.
NPR
After decades of public service, Anthony Fauci will step down in December
The country's top infectious disease expert is leaving the federal government. Fauci served under seven presidents and helped lead the country through multiple health crises. The scientist who became the face of America's COVID pandemic response is stepping down. In 38 years as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci led the country through two public health crises - AIDS and COVID-19.
NPR
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in New York state. Supporters spoke up for him on the steps of the New York Public Library. Here is the British novelist Hari Kunzru. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HARI KUNZRU: Someone...
NPR
8-year-old girl in Kent, England, has an out of this world story to tell her friends
Many kids seize an opportunity to send a text message or call somebody. An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England, went farther, right off the planet. She talked with an astronaut traveling 250 miles above her on the International Space Station. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. She did this using her dad's ham...
U.K.・
NPR
Whistleblower says Twitter's security flaws are a risk to users and national security
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post's Joseph Menn, one of the reporters to break the story about Twitter's former security chief accusing the company of security and privacy vulnerabilities. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Twitter's former head of security is now blowing the whistle on the company. Peiter Zatko, also known...
NPR
National Security
Twitter's former head of security is now blowing the whistle on the company. Peiter Zatko, also known by his hacker name Mudge, filed complaints with several government agencies. He accuses Twitter of serious security flaws that he says pose a risk to the platform's users, shareholders and national security. The complaint was obtained by CNN and The Washington Post. Joseph Menn is a technology reporter for The Post. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
New quartet album by jazz drummer Billy Drummond is a treat
This is FRESH AIR. Over the last 30 years, jazz drummer Billy Drummond has made hundreds of records with, among many, many others, horn players John Faddis, Javon Jackson and Marty Erlich, and pianist Renee Rosnes, Steve Kuhn and Carla Bley. He also records as a leader. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Drummond's new quartet album is a treat.
NPR
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is called "The Mamas."
NPR
6 months of war: The view from the frontlines
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ukrainian politician Volodymyr Omelyan (Vuh-lo-do-meer OH-mel-yan), who left his job and family, and has been fighting on the frontlines for the last six months.
NPR
NASA says there is a misconception that there is no sound in space
Audio will be available later today. NASA released a sound from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. What you'll hear is pressure waves emitted from the black hole causing ripples in the star cluster's hot gas.
NPR
School is back in session in LA. Where are the students?
School is back in session in much of the U.S. or soon will be. In Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the country, students went back for their first day this past Monday. It was the first start to the school year that felt like the pre-pandemic normal, which is to say with all students expected to return full time to in-person classes, except that they didn't all show up. Nearly 50,000 students, or about 11%, missed the first day this year, according to school officials. Alberto Carvalho is the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and he has been personally calling families and knocking on doors to find out why so many students were absent. We called him in Los Angeles to ask him what he's learning. Alberto Carvalho, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. Thanks for joining us.
