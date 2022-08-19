Without a doubt, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is one of the most electrifying players in baseball right now. At the same time, that makes the situation he’s found himself in with the Halos just downright sad. Despite Ohtani’s pitching prowess and excellent at the plate, the Angels are nowhere near the cut line for the 2022 MLB postseason. At 55-73, it’s safe to say that the Halos are not going to make the playoffs this year. You can say the same about the Chicago Cubs (55-73), but if Cubs fans need something to make them feel better, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network recently made an appearance on The Parkins & Spiegel Show and said it wouldn’t shock him if the Angels send Shohei Ohtani to Windy City sometime soon.

