Arizona State

AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. High Pollution Advisory for ozone. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the Phoenix metro area and much of Western Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch for dangerously hot weather for this time of year. Look for highs near 110 Tuesday in the Valley and 108 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona continues dealing with teacher shortage

Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
MESA, AZ
AZ head of schools candidate defends disgraced ex-lawmaker working on his campaign

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tom Horne, a Republican candidate for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, confirmed that former state Rep. David Stringer, who was at one time charged with child sex crimes, is doing work for his campaign for state office. Horne confirmed the association in an interview with Morgan Loew for Politics Unplugged. Horne posted a photo to Twitter with Stringer on Aug. 3, a day after securing the Republican nomination for the state’s highest education post. “Absolutely and he’s completely innocent of the charges against him,” Horne said when asked if Stringer was associated with his campaign. “Believe me, if he had done what he was accused of, he would have been disbarred.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Supreme Court rejects voter initiative for November ballot

AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working for him. Arizona superintendent candidate Tom Horne defended one of his campaign workers, David Stringer, who is accused of child sex crimes and made racist speeches. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE

