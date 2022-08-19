ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Quinn Ewers time.' Here's how Texas fans feel about their new starting QB and his mullet

By Robert Read, Austin American-Statesman
 10 days ago
The Texas football team’s 2022 season-opener is two weeks away but, as of Friday afternoon, Longhorn fans know who will be taking snaps to start the season.

The team announced after a post-practice interview session Friday that Quinn Ewers, the transfer from Ohio State, will start at quarterback for the Longhorns on Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe. Sophomore Hudson Card will back up Ewers. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was not available for comment on the decision.

Bohls:Texas' Steve Sarkisian will have to use his freshmen sooner, not later

Golden:Can Sark turn summer QB horror show into fall blockbuster?

