Canton, TX

KTRE

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together, it’s a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
PALESTINE, TX
Canton, TX
Tyler, TX
Canton, TX
Texas Education
KTRE

Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A woman is facing a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Plano police say 58-year-old Esmeralda Upton of Plano was arrested and charged with...
PLANO, TX

