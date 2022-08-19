Read full article on original website
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together, it’s a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
Chapel Hill pays tribute to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos before game against Gilmer
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Before Friday night’s game against Gilmer, Chapel Hill paid tribute to fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos was a former Bulldog and graduated from Chapel Hill in 2011. Chapel Hill ISD, community members, and family were on hand to honor Bustos before the...
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
Lufkin hopes to bounce back from last season against out-of-district rivals Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin traveled to Rose Stadium in Tyler Friday to face an out-of-district rival in Tyler Legacy. Lufkin missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 years last season. We have highlights from the game here.
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot
PLANO, Texas (AP) - A woman is facing a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Plano police say 58-year-old Esmeralda Upton of Plano was arrested and charged with...
Gilmer’s Ta’erik Tate takes the kickoff return all the way to the end zone
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Chapel Hill, Gilmer’s Ta’erik Tate takes makes the catch on the kickoff return and runs the ball up the sideline for a touchdown. We have the video here.
