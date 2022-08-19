Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty showers turn more numerous as weekend continues

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/19) 03:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Enjoy this beautiful Friday. Our next disturbance, unfortunately, arrives for the weekend.

FIRST ALERTS: None

AWARE: Showers will be spotty Saturday, but more numerous Sunday and Monday. There is the slight chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm this weekend, but the chances look low, so not first alert at this time.

While Saturday could see a few showers trying to develop, it does not appear the start of the weekend will be washed out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday is a bit of a different story, however.

Showers that day will be on and off with occasional thunderstorms mixed in. One or two of those storms may try to push out some gusty winds at times.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday, especially early, looks to remain wet. While there could be some rumbles of thunder, the main thing we will be dealing with is rain.

By the evening, that should be wrapping up, and our rain chances look to be pretty slim for the remainder of next week, which is good for those starting off the 2022-23 school year!

