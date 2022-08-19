ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty showers turn more numerous as weekend continues

By Ray Petelin
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7iKO_0hNxkG9s00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/19) 03:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Enjoy this beautiful Friday. Our next disturbance, unfortunately, arrives for the weekend.

FIRST ALERTS: None

AWARE: Showers will be spotty Saturday, but more numerous Sunday and Monday.  There is the slight chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm this weekend, but the chances look low, so not first alert at this time.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

While Saturday could see a few showers trying to develop, it does not appear the start of the weekend will be washed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLp6N_0hNxkG9s00
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday is a bit of a different story, however.

Showers that day will be on and off with occasional thunderstorms mixed in. One or two of those storms may try to push out some gusty winds at times.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday, especially early, looks to remain wet. While there could be some rumbles of thunder, the main thing we will be dealing with is rain.

By the evening, that should be wrapping up, and our rain chances look to be pretty slim for the remainder of next week, which is good for those starting off the 2022-23 school year!

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Another warm and sunny day set for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a little patchy fog this morning so give yourself extra time heading to work or the bus stop. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt's another seasonably warm day with highs above normal in the low to mid-80s and feeling in the upper 80s. Stay hydrated while enjoying these dog days of summer because the heat and sunshine are sticking around. High pressure keeps us dry until a weak cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing a slight chance for showers and even a general thunderstorm but there's not much moisture with it. Expect temperatures to be above normal for much of the week and even feel near 90 for the weekend. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A warmup on the way with a slight storm chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are on the back side of an upper low today.Daily average High: 81   Low: 61Sunrise: 6:39 Sunset: 8:07Today: Another mostly dry day with a brief storm chance after 4p.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Not likely over the next seven days.Aware: We start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures will slowly start to go up as we see a ridge of high pressure pumping back in heat and moisture. We still have a chance for rain today as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-moving system keeps possibility of rain, storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A slow-moving system to our west will once again keep things stirred up tonight and tomorrow bringing warm, moist air into the region and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Scattered showers and thunderstorms again tonight and tomorrow. Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind/hail/flash flooding possibleAlert: NoneIsolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being in Eastern Ohio (already seeing flash flooding issues this early evening) and moving into PA through the evening. Areas that already got heavy rain last night and this morning could be vulnerable to flash flooding issues again tonight and tomorrow, although this is not expected to be a widespread event. The system will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again Monday before moving out Tuesday. A few leftover showers then will give way to sunshine Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s all week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms to continue through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It feels like summer again out there today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and sunshine, but a few isolated thunderstorms are popping up here and there across the region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Scattered showers and storms especially overnight through tomorrow. Some could have gusty winds/potential for an isolated flooding instance if slow-moving.Alert: NoneThe main focus for storms this evening will be off to our west into central and eastern Ohio with a few of those moving closer to us by the wee hours of the morning. A low-pressure system and slow-moving front will pump more warm, moist air into the area through tomorrow and keep a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with us off and on through the day and again Monday. The biggest threat for anything severe in nature would be gusty, damaging wind (although a low risk) and any slow-moving storm creating flooding concerns.The system pushes out of here Tuesday and we're left with mainly sunny, dry weather and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s the rest of the week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy conditions continue Sunday into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most places picked up a healthy amount of rainfall last night, and we're in store for more rain today and tomorrow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosScattered showers will be on and off through at least Monday night under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature the best chance for storms with a couple of them potentially turning strong to low-end severe. The main threats if those were to form would be gusty winds and lightning. Storm chances go down overnight, and only isolated storms could happen on Monday. But most of the rain activity will mainly be just some showers. Highs have been lowered back into the upper 70s for the next few days. Tuesday will be the last day for rain chances this week.Dry weather and 80s return Wednesday and last into next weekend with low humidity levels. Morning lows will still remain in the low 60s.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and storm chances increase throughout the day Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat is on today! Expect a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions since the humidity levels have risen. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as well as the rain chances. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosShowers will be around this evening, but storm chances will go up throughout the night. Most of the activity will be just general thunderstorm activity. Lows fall into the mid-60s overnight.Sunday will be a soggy day with on and off scattered showers and storms all throughout...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dept. of Mobility and Infrastructure hosting listening session on Fern Hollow Bridge safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As work continues to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge, members of the community will meet today to share ideas on how to make the area surrounding the bridge safer.Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure wants to talk about improving intersections at the Forbes, Dallas, and Beechwood intersections near the bridge site.The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Yeshiva Girls School.You can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom.For a link to register, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays#Kdka Mobile App
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT looking for snowplow drivers, other winter maintenance positions at hiring event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're nearing the end of August and that means cooler weather is just around the corner.PennDOT is preparing now before the return of frigid temperatures, snow and ice.It is holding a hiring event Wednesday in Allegheny County for various open maintenance positions within the transportation department.Under its job listings, PennDOT is looking for winter equipment operators in multiple counties. Those hired will drive snowplows and perform other snow removal duties.PennDOT is also looking for winter dispatchers, winter mechanics to care for the snow removal equipment, other various winter trades positions and more.PennDOT said it takes about 65 drivers to be fully staffed. But right now, it is down to 19 drivers in both Allegheny and Beaver counties. That means nine to 10 routes could be impacted, leaving the drivers PennDOT does have doubling up and taking longer to get to all the roads.PennDOT's job fair is set for Wednesday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Aspinwall Maintenance Building on Fox Chapel Road.Anyone interested in applying for a job should be two forms of identification, PennDOT said.For more information, visit this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle was pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont on Tuesday.Crews were called to the river just south of the Oakmont Yacht Club after kayakers reported seeing two vehicles in the water. Water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville and Blawnox searched the river and found a 1980s Pontiac Firebird. The vehicle, which was found about 150 feet from a boat ramp, had no license plate.The Oakmont police chief said a second car was never found. It is not clear why the vehicle was in the water."Appears no signs of life, no bodies, no nothing, no foul play other than a vehicle that's been in there probably for decades," Oakmont Police Chief Michael Ford said.Ian Simmers of Verona and his stepfather spotted a wheel about 20 feet from the shore. The 13-year-old and his stepdad were kayaking in the river and called the police. "We didn't know what to expect," Simmons said. "We circled around real quick to make sure there wasn't anything else. We touched it and everything. It was weird."Now, police will try to identify the car's owner."We'll continue the investigation and try to find other VIN numbers or identifying marks," the chief said.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy