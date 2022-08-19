ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

23-year-old dies in ambulance area after hospital ignores him for 7 hours, lawsuit says

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A mother’s lawsuit accuses a hospital of causing her 23-year-old son’s death after staff ignored the patient for seven hours while attending to others nearby in Connecticut.

By the time a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital checked on William Miller, who went by Billy, as he laid on a stretcher in an ambulance parking area, his heart was no longer beating and he was brain dead, according to a complaint.

The mother is suing the hospital and Yale University for medical malpractice and alleges Miller died due to the staff’s negligence after he was designated as “Level 2” — a status “reserved for patients with life-threatening conditions in need of immediate care,” the complaint states.

“They untreated him to death ,” Tina Darnsteadt told the Connecticut Post about her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187YVj_0hNxkEOQ00
This provided photo shows Billy Miller and his mother, Tina Darnsteadt Provided by Sean McElligott

Hospital spokeswoman Dana Marnane told McClatchy News in a statement that the facility is aware of the lawsuit and “even in the best organizations gaps in care may occur.”

“When they do, our goal is to acknowledge them, learn from them, and ensure that we minimize any chance that they ever occur again.”

Miller was brought to the hospital by ambulance after ingesting a white, powdery substance he believed was laced with fentanyl on May 10, 2021, according to the lawsuit. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid responsible for a number of deadly overdoses in the U.S.

Miller was first treated by firefighters at a park in East Haven, where he took the substance, and was given a dose of Naloxone before he was transferred to the care of Yale New Haven first responders for “medical monitoring to prevent toxicity recurrence,” the complaint says.

He “was walking, talking and alert” when the ambulance showed up and told his mother he felt alright while inside the vehicle, the complaint states.

After arriving in Yale New Haven Hospital’s ambulance bay, he was designated as a Level 2 patient, which meant he was supposed to be reassessed every hour, and was put on a stretcher, according to a Connecticut doctor’s opinion attached to the complaint.

Then, he “received literally no medical attention” as captured by hospital surveillance footage between 7:15 p.m. through 1:56 a.m. the next day, the complaint states.

In the beginning of the footage, Miller is seen getting up to use the bathroom, grabbing a snack from a vending machine and calling his mother before he ultimately appears asleep on the stretcher, according to the lawsuit.

While apparently sleeping, hospital staff repeatedly walked by Miller without checking on him and were seen wheeling off other nearby patients for treatment, the footage shows, according to the complaint.

“At 1:56 a.m., a nurse checks on Mr. Miller for the first time in seven hours. He is without a pulse. He is not breathing. His skin is a blue-gray color. His pupils are fixed and dilated. He has been in full cardiac arrest for an unknown period of time,” the complaint states.

“Subsequent labs and imaging showed severe anoxic brain injury secondary to prolonged lack of oxygen from cardiopulmonary arrest.”

The lawsuit accuses hospital staff and its emergency department of failing to properly care for Miller and follow protocols as required and seeks to recover monetary damages.

An attorney for Darnsteadt, Sean McElligott of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP law firm, told McClatchy News in a statement that his client’s son “would have much better off if he never went to Yale New Haven Hospital.”

“They assumed responsibility for him, but then did absolutely nothing to help him. It’s tragic.”

Meanwhile, hospital spokeswoman Marnane said, “we have offered our sincere apologies to the family of the patient and are working towards a resolution.”

Baby’s remains were ‘thrown away’ before parents could bury their child, lawsuit says

Football coaches waited 26 minutes to call 911 before teen’s death, Missouri suit says

‘Violent’ COVID test left woman in need of surgery, South Carolina lawsuit says

Walmart worker ‘violently’ pushed carts into woman, causing brain injury, lawsuit says

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale New Haven Hospital#Ambulance#Medical Malpractice#Naloxone#Yale University#The Connecticut Post#Mcclatchy News
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Daily Mail

Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog

A second arrest has been made following a savage attack on a four-year-old boy by a dog, as neighbours have been praised for reportedly hitting it over the head with a golf club. Emergency services were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday after the four-year-old boy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy