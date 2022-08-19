ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Artemis launch: Celebrity appearances by Chris Evans, Jack Black, Keke Palmer, Josh Groban

By Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today
 14 days ago

Aug. 30 update: NASA officials said teams are prepping for a 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 3, liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B. It will mark the opening of a two-hour window.

Aug. 29 update: Scrub! No Artemis I launch today due to technical issues with the Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center. The next opportunity to fly is Friday, Sept. 2, but only if the technical issues can be resolved in time. Stay tuned at floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Thousands crowd Brevard's beaches, causeways to see the Artemis launch that didn't happen

NASA's Artemis I launch: See the full countdown timeline before scheduled liftoff

Original story posted Aug. 19:

NASA's Artemis I rocket isn't a celebrity, but it's getting the star-studded treatment.

A live broadcast of the Space Launch System rocket launch later this month will include celebrity appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, as well as a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock, a news release from NASA states. It isn't clear if any of them will actually be at the Kennedy Space Center for the launch or whether they will all have remote appearances.

Here's what we know about celebrities tied to the Artemis launch:

  • Black is best known for "School of Rock" and the "Kung Fu Panda" movies.
  • Evans, who recently voiced Buzz Lightyear for Disney's "Lightyear," is internationally known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Palmer also starred in "Lightyear," which is related to Disney's "Toy Story" movie series. She's also known for her starring roles in "Nope" and "Akeelah and the Bee."
  • Groban previously performed on the Space Coast with a concert at the King Center in Melbourne.

NASA’s big gamble: Is new rocket too costly to launch us back to the moon?

Space Coast hotels are filling up. Where should I stay to watch NASA mega moon rocket liftoff?

When is NASA's Artemis rocket launch?

This week, the SLS rocket was rolled out to launch pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center. NASA has three attempts for its SLS rocket launch:

  • Launch window 1: 8:33 to 10:33 a.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 29
  • Launch window 2: 12:48 to 2:48 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend)
  • Launch window 3: 5:12 to 6:32 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day)

When does live coverage NASA's Artemis launch start?

NASA's live coverage of the Artemis launch airs on NASA TV, its app, website and social media accounts — Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Prelaunch events start Aug. 22 with a launch countdown starting at 10:23 a.m. Aug. 27, a press release states.

In addition to appearances by Evans, Black and Palmer, the live broadcast of the launch will feature a performance of “America the Beautiful” by the Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, according to NASA.

Artemis launch: NASA's SLS rocket teeters on relevance even before its maiden flight

'Top Gun: Maverick' F-18 dogfighting action scenes filmed by an Embraer business jet

Previous celebrity visits to the Space Coast

This isn't the first time celebrities have been tied to the space program — sometimes it was for a rocket launch, other times, it was for a space movie. One Oscar winner visited Kennedy Space Center just for fun.

• In June 1998, the stars of "Armageddon," which was filmed at Kennedy Space Center, held a red carpet event there. Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow (who was dating Affleck at the time) were among the special guests.

• On Oct. 29, 1998, John Glenn set a record, becoming the oldest astronaut to go into space at age 77. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio visited the Space Coast for Glenn's launch.

DiCaprio and Diane Keaton filmed scenes here for the 1996 film "Marvin's Room."

Filmed in Brevard County: 25 movies and TV shows that were filmed on Florida's Space Coast

Could 'Armageddon' really happen? Your favorite space movies debunked

• In 2010, actor Shia LaBeouf (and Optimus Prime) rolled on to a set at Kennedy Space Center for "Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon."

• In 2013, actress Britt Robertson filmed scenes for the sci-fi adventure movie "Tomorrowland" with co-star George Clooney in Titusville.

• In 2016, the cast of "Hidden Figures" — Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae — appeared at Kennedy Space Center for a media event. They were joined by Pharrell.

Stars of 'Hidden Figures' talk space, race and math during a visit to the Space Coast

• In September 2018, Ryan Gosling, who portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong in "First Man," and Claire Foy, who played Janet Armstrong in the film, visited the Space Coast for a press event at Kennedy Space Center. Parts of "First Man" were filmed here.

Hey, girl: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Damien Chazelle at Kennedy Space Center for "First Man"

• In 2019, two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, while on vacation with family, visited Kennedy Space Center. He later dined at Pier 220 restaurant in Titusville and called ahead for a table for "Robert De Niro. "

Goodfella: That one time Robert De Niro spent time on the Space Coast

Brevard on film: Movies you may not have known that were shot here

Other movies that filmed scenes at KSC include "Contact" with Jodie Foster, "Armageddon" with Bruce Willis, "Apollo 13" with Ron Howard and Tom Hanks, "Space Camp," "Moonraker," and "Space Cowboys" with James Garner. In the past, notable celebrity film appearances here include Meryl Streep and John Goodman.

Sangalang is a digital producer and social media champ for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @byjensangalang .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA Artemis launch: Celebrity appearances by Chris Evans, Jack Black, Keke Palmer, Josh Groban

