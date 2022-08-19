ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

More than 8,500 auto dealer applications backlogged as Shelby Co. Clerk's Office poised to close

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JIDo_0hNxjidt00

Auto dealers in Shelby County are currently receiving back titles from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office from applications on cars sold in early May, said Kent Ritchey, past president of the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association and president of the Landers Auto Group.

There are more than 8,500 dealer applications from new car dealers alone sitting in the clerk’s office yet to be processed, Ritchey said. If you add in used cars, that could be up to 10,000 or more — and that’s still not including casual sales, such as between friends.

This is all part of the latest backlog that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has said she will clean up over two weeks of closure of all of her office’s locations.

“We don’t know how many are in there, but we’ve been told with this two-week window their office will work exclusively with dealer packages,” Ritchey said. “But the thing that’s compounding this is we’re limited with how many we can take.”

More: 'There’s been no cooperation': Shelby County to ask state to intervene in Clerk's Office

After announcing that her offices would be closed from August 22-26 and September 19-23 for staff to work on the backlog of auto dealer packs, Halbert emailed auto dealers announcing that they could only drop off one pack of paperwork per dealership at the clerk’s Mullins Station and Downtown locations per day as her office processes a backlog of paperwork for newly purchased vehicles.

"One pack per dealership" means a bundle of information for up to 25 sale transactions, Halbert told The Commercial Appeal in a text message.

"The process can take up to a few minutes to a few days per transaction," she said. "Never been behind like this. new plates and mail stop slammed us."

In the meantime, both the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the State Comptroller’s Office are aware that the Shelby County Commission has requested an intervention into Halbert’s office.

The Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office said Friday it would request a meeting with other state officials, including the Department of Revenue, “to discuss how to proceed.”

And, Kelly Cortesi, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Revenue, said its office is in regular communication with county officials.

“While the Tennessee Department of Revenue does not have the legal authority to intervene in this local matter, we are aware that the elected Clerk is taking measures to improve customer service and ensure Shelby County citizens receive their new license plates,”  Cortesi said.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: More than 8,500 auto dealer applications backlogged as Shelby Co. Clerk's Office poised to close

Comments / 9

A Christian
10d ago

Before the election, it was everybody else fault. After she won the election she says l will take responsibility for the inconvenience.

Reply(1)
6
TN Country Boy
9d ago

If she can't do the job she needs to be fired. Elected officials should be held to a higher standard.

Reply
7
Bj Avis
9d ago

Why can't personalized or specialty tags be paid for online and mailed?Personalized tags can only be gotten by going to the downtown office which is an absolute pain and in case the clerks office has failed to notice there is no place to park down there. Specialty tags can be picked up at the satellite offices. If you can pay extra for a regular tag to be mailed, why can't these others have the same option and convience?

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Shelby Co#Clerk S Office#The Landers Auto Group#Mullins Station
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy