Detroit, MI

World-renowned Piet Oudolf visits his masterpiece Belle Isle garden for the first time

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 10 days ago
Over 35,000 locally grown perennials, creating 1,500 plant groupings and 15 plant beds, were imagined into a new community garden on Belle Isle, designed by world-renowned garden master Piet Oudolf.

The perennial expert's work at the High Line in New York City and Lurie Garden in Chicago are major tourist attractions that have been both economic and artistic successes.

The public is invited to meet Oudolf on Aug. 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Oudolf Garden Detroit, located in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon at the intersection of Picnic Way and Loiter Way.

"It looks even better in person. When I said I was coming to Detroit to make a garden, I did not know that I would have to watch it be installed via FaceTime," Oudolf said. “While I’m thankful I could check in on it virtually, there is nothing like being back in Detroit to watch the pollinators dance through the flowers and see what I had imagined and designed come to life."

In the works since 2014 and opened in 2021, Oudolf, 77, finally got to see the finished garden for the first time on Aug. 18, not being able to previously due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Following the Great Lakes reaching historically high water levels and causing floods in 2019, the garden had to be almost completely redesigned, as the site was one-third underwater. Now, the garden is raised and built into a beautiful landscape leading down toward the Detroit River.

"The garden was built up as a landscape, so when you walk through it, you see your eyes are not stuck in one bed, you always see the overall picture," Oudolf said.

"You feel something when you walk in and I think that is very important," Oudolf said. "A garden shows community, it serves not a whole city, but it serves at least many people that are looking for something like that and they will feel connected."

Oudolf talked about how a garden like this is beneficial to improving community during all times of year.

"The best time (to view the garden)is after dark, from the morning till the night, always," Oudolf said. "The garden should be interesting year-round, more or less, but in the winter you don't expect flowers, the summer you don't expect dead plants, in the fall you don't expect fields of bulbs so every time, every season has it's own aspects."

Looking forward, Oudolf Garden Detroit is fundraising for the "Wet Meadows," project, a one-acre portion of the garden site that hugs the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon.

The Detroit garden crew will plant an array of flowering species in the summer of 2023 after Oudolf designs the space this winter, created with a mission to beautify and rehabilitate the area adjacent to Lake Tacoma with flowering plants, sedges and rushes well-suited to fluctuating water levels.

