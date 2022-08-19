ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 10 days ago
Detroit's first Gucci store is now open.

The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor.

A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening.

Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she was commissioned by Gucci to write a poem for the store. Part of the poem is painted on the side of a building near the new store.

“Any outsider that opens a store in Detroit, I give them the side-eye, but I love the community engagement,” Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times. “It’s definitely not about the brand. They want to invest in the city, otherwise, I wouldn’t do it. And I would like more stores to actually be in Detroit. Detroit is a fashionable ass city and we deserve fly-ass designer stores.”

The Gucci organization posted job ads in the area in January though at the time the retailer would not confirm details to the Free Press. Crain's reported a store would open downtown earlier this year.

The only other Gucci store in the state is located at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

