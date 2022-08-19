High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

Detroit's first Gucci store is now open.

The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor.

A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening.

Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she was commissioned by Gucci to write a poem for the store. Part of the poem is painted on the side of a building near the new store.

“Any outsider that opens a store in Detroit, I give them the side-eye, but I love the community engagement,” Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times. “It’s definitely not about the brand. They want to invest in the city, otherwise, I wouldn’t do it. And I would like more stores to actually be in Detroit. Detroit is a fashionable ass city and we deserve fly-ass designer stores.”

The Gucci organization posted job ads in the area in January though at the time the retailer would not confirm details to the Free Press. Crain's reported a store would open downtown earlier this year.

The only other Gucci store in the state is located at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.