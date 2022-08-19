Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible
More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
WINKNEWS.com
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?
Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Middle School to see increased law enforcement presence Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it will have an increased presence at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday after a concerning social media post. The sheriff’s office did not release the exact wording of the post but said it did mention East Naples Middle School. CCSO says...
WINKNEWS.com
Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs
Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested at NCH for misusing 911 system
A 24-year-old man was arrested early Monday after Naples police said he was causing a disturbance in the NCH emergency department. Favio Vallejo kept yelling at NCH staff and said he wasn’t happy with the care he was receiving, according to the Naples Police Department. Police told him Vallejo...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man faces child neglect charge for leaving child alone for 5 hours
A 25-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he left a 6-year-old child in his care alone and hungry for five hours. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Pec Tziboy, of North Fort Myers, faces a child neglect charge. According to an arrest report, witnesses found the child...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
WINKNEWS.com
Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers
Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect caught on camera burglarizing Fowler St business in Fort Myers
Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a Fort Myers business early Monday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, detectives need help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business located at 3525 Fowler St. at around 6 a.m. He was able to remove the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash inside.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral mom sentenced to life for starvation death of 18-month-old son
The Cape Coral mother found guilty of first-degree murder after her 18-month-old son died of starvation was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Sheila O’Leary was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect, and child abuse on June 28. She had previously rejected a 30-year plea deal offered by the state.
WINKNEWS.com
Mother of the Gronkowski brothers writes a book on how she raised 5 boys
The mother of the Gronkowski brothers celebrates not only being with her sons but her new book called ‘Outnumbered.”. Diane Gronkowski decided to put her wisdom into words and write a book called ‘Outnumbered.’ The book talks about navigating being a mom of five boys and life as a stay-at-home mom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes
An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
WINKNEWS.com
FWC releases video to educate public on red tide blooms
No one living in Southwest Florida at the time will forget the red tide in 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute created a video on red tide to keep Southwest Florida natives and visitors aware and educated. Fortunately, it’s not because the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has...
WINKNEWS.com
Daniel Tisone changes to a guilty plea for Covid relief fraud
A convicted felon said he felt remorse after changing his plea to guilty for Covid relief fraud. Daniel Tisone, 34, is accused of getting money from the government illegally and then using it to buy a boat, two properties in Naples, and jewelry. With a stroke of the pen, Daniel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Persons of interest sought in wallet theft at Target
Authorities are searching for three people considered persons of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation at a Target in south Fort Myers. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the victim said she wasn’t aware her wallet had been taken out of her purse while shopping at the store at 13711 S. Tamiami Trail on Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier Mosquito Control District expansion comes as dengue fever case reported
A referendum passed during Tuesday’s primary that allows Collier Mosquito Control District to expand its coverage. Coincidentally, it comes at a time when a case of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, popped up in the county. The Board of Mosquito Control Commissioners approved the policy for expansion citing a...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch
A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
Comments / 0