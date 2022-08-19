Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery fire department gets $1M in new search and rescue equipment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue received $1 million worth of equipment to better aid victims of natural disasters. The equipment will be used by the Urban Search and Rescue Team during a natural disaster. Chief of Special Operations Samuel Castanza said the fire department has been wanting to take...
WSFA
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
WSFA
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WSFA
2 charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation from the weekend. Quindarrius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Streeter and Spell were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1.5 million bail.
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
WSFA
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing over two-dozen charges following a crime spree across the city of Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Al-Qadeer Hamlet is facing 23 counts of burglary third degree, four counts of theft of property, and escape. Court documents indicate Hamlet targeted 23 businesses, taking...
UNSOLVED: Homicide investigation continues for 15-year-old found dead in Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of 15-year-old Chanty Shiverdecker was found in 1995 and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information on the cold case. Officials say that on Feb. 24, 1995, Shiverdecker was found deceased in a wooded area off Highway 9 in Alexander City, near the Nixburg […]
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
WSFA
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65. Deputies responded to the area on call of...
WSFA
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille is officially coming to Troy
At the Aug. 23 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to enter into a project development agreement for the construction of a Baumhower’s Victory Grille in the city. The project is more than a year in the making and initially came to a stall due to...
WSFA
Alert canceled for missing Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities were searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who was reportedly living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fisher Drive in Montgomery, according to ALEA.
wtvy.com
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
WSFA
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s eighth annual restaurant week is less than a week away. From August 26 - September 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber. “As our local restaurant community...
WSFA
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
nypressnews.com
Alabama city council votes to ‘temporarily abolish’ police over racist texts
A city in Alabama is disbanding, at least temporarily, its police department two months after one of its officers texted a racist joke. Residents in Vincent, a small city in Shelby County about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, were outraged after the racist exchange was posted online late last month.
