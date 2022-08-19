ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Water restrictions across western Massachusetts

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIjsu_0hNxicJK00

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you?

Fall foliage in New England may be impacted due to drought

The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you’re in, and if there are water restrictions in your area. Easthampton, for example, has mandatory water restrictions.

This map from Tuesday shows water use restrictions across the state:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3IgD_0hNxicJK00
Credit: MassDEP

There are a few different levels of restrictions.

  • Voluntary, which is the case in Montague.
  • Mandatory restriction with two days or more of watering allowed per week, like Northampton and Hadley.
  • Then there are communities like Easthampton, Southwick, and Greenfield that have only one day or less of watering per week.

Gary Stone lives in Amherst and he said with the lack of rain he hasn’t had to mow his lawn in some time, “We kind of get these teases and then nothing soaks in much. I have some tall tomato plants that are wilted every morning.”

Most of western Massachusetts has a very small or no municipal water supply, or it’s labeled as having no restrictions at all. Among those on the list with no restrictions are Springfield and Holyoke.

The highest restriction, which has not happened in the state, is a water supply emergency declaration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Easthampton, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
City
Greenfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Southwick, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Easthampton, MA
Sports
City
Montague, MA
WWLP

Water main break reported in Pittsfield

City officials reported a water main break in Pittsfield on Monday. Repair work is expected to start Monday afternoon. Water service will be unavailable from Fenn and Fourth streets to 111 Fourth St. during this work.
PITTSFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Stone
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#New England#Nexstar Media Inc
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic

Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy