Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat

There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
HURLEY, NY
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection

By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Purchased In NY

A New Jersey woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a New York store. Angela Chiapetta, of Freehold, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.
FISHKILL, NY
