Schenectady Man Gets Hurt, Trapped in Adirondacks, Then What Happens?
It was a scary scene at Mount Marcy in Keene, New York on Sunday, August 21st. A man from Schenectady, New York was injured while hiking the peak, which is part of the Adirondack High Peaks, and forest rangers were called to his rescue. Schenectady, New York Man Rescued from...
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
Forest rangers rescue injured Schenectady man on Mount Marcy
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued an injured Schenectady man near the summit of Mount Marcy on August 21. Mount Marcy, located in Essex County, is the tallest high peak in the Adirondacks with an elevation of 5,344 feet.
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat
There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
Finally Albany Food Desert Area Getting Much Needed Grocery Store
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert. Where Is This New...
Capital Region gas price update for August 22
Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.27 per gallon.
Jersey Shore Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Purchased In NY
A New Jersey woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a New York store. Angela Chiapetta, of Freehold, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.
