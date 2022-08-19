Read full article on original website
GeorgiaMom
10d ago
Hope they investigated the family member they turned the child over to. No mention of DFACS??? Hope they were alerted too.
Related
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
Man found shot to death inside of his car in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after learning of a man who was shot to death inside of his vehicle, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they responded to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around...
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
WTVM
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges. On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hill Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they met the victim - who told cops that...
POLICE DOG MISSING: Lithonia Police Department searching for missing K9 officer
LITHONIA, Ga — Officers with the Lithonia Police Department are searching for a K9 dog who they said has been missing since 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Perro is a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois who was last seen in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for suspect in deadly Vinings shooting
VININGS, Ga. - Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Vinings apartment complex over the weekend. It happened around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Demetrius Dow, 40, was found with several gunshot wounds outside the 1400 building at District at Vinings Apartments. Medics tried to stabilize Dow...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
fox5atlanta.com
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
Woman in critical condition after being found shot inside car in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her car Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called to the 1700 block Dunbarton Drive in Lithonia just after noon...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
Video shows out of control driver barely miss ambulance in Duluth
DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are releasing traffic camera video of a driver losing control and narrowly missing an ambulance. Police say the driver was going north on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. earlier this week when they lost control. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
The Citizen Online
TikTok challenge: Discover if Walmart fire began as a video dare
While Peachtree City police are seeking to use video surveillance files to determine who started the blaze in the Walmart Superstore paper goods section, news reports are starting to crop up questioning whether a social media app was the carrier of a sick contest to start such a fire. One...
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager. Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court. Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
