GeorgiaMom
10d ago

Hope they investigated the family member they turned the child over to. No mention of DFACS??? Hope they were alerted too.

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges. On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hill Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they met the victim - who told cops that...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for suspect in deadly Vinings shooting

VININGS, Ga. - Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Vinings apartment complex over the weekend. It happened around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Demetrius Dow, 40, was found with several gunshot wounds outside the 1400 building at District at Vinings Apartments. Medics tried to stabilize Dow...
VININGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

TikTok challenge: Discover if Walmart fire began as a video dare

While Peachtree City police are seeking to use video surveillance files to determine who started the blaze in the Walmart Superstore paper goods section, news reports are starting to crop up questioning whether a social media app was the carrier of a sick contest to start such a fire. One...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager. Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court. Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

