Natick, MA

Red Hawk Fest: Fun start to Natick High school year

While the Memorial track and turf field are off-limits due to renovations, organizers of Red Hawk Fest put the field behind the bleachers to good use on Sunday in welcoming Natick High School students for a fun field day featuring food, music, and lots of activities. Natick Public Schools, the...
NATICK, MA
Multicultural Day brought food, fun, and celebration to Natick

A celebration of the many cultures within Natick brought dance, music, and dramatic performances, food, and a spirit of camaraderie to the Common Street Spiritual Center and Natick Common on Saturday. Multicultural Day 2022, presented by the Natick Center Cultural District, showcased the song and dance talents of the Natick India Group; traditional Irish dancing; a classical Chinese dance and story presentation by the Minghui Academy Boston; and more.
NATICK, MA

