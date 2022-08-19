A celebration of the many cultures within Natick brought dance, music, and dramatic performances, food, and a spirit of camaraderie to the Common Street Spiritual Center and Natick Common on Saturday. Multicultural Day 2022, presented by the Natick Center Cultural District, showcased the song and dance talents of the Natick India Group; traditional Irish dancing; a classical Chinese dance and story presentation by the Minghui Academy Boston; and more.

NATICK, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO