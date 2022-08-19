Read full article on original website
WSFA
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
WSFA
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
WSFA
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the...
WSFA
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. Police said they responded to the wreck around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor Road and Bell Road. There, they found a 2009 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Kia Sorento.
WSFA
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday morning, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been...
msn.com
Police make new arrest in Miller Street shooting from fall 2021
This story from October 2021 was updated Aug. 26, 2022, with new information from the Montgomery Police Department. Police have dropped charges against a man who was arrested last fall in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36. Miles May was initially charged with Taylor’s death,...
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Deputies searching for fake cop who stopped woman along Hwy. 280 in east Alabama
SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber along Hwy 280. in Salem on Wednesday. Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported to investigators the man sped away with her documents when he […]
Second suspect jailed on murder charges in Montgomery shooting
A second suspect has been jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Montgomery man earlier this month, police said Thursday. John Holton III, 34, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on murder charges and put in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.
WSFA
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. No further details were released. Not...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Luverne shooting investigation
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation. According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
Alabama woman whose husband sang to her through nursing home window during COVID dies at 83
An Alabama woman who garnered national attention when her husband sang to her through the window of her nursing home in the early days of the pandemic has died, her family said. She was 83. Ann Kline suffered from Alzheimer’s and was a patient at the John Knox Nursing Home...
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
WSFA
A week of much lower rain chances!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
WSFA
A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
