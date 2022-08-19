ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSFA

Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. Police said they responded to the wreck around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor Road and Bell Road. There, they found a 2009 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Kia Sorento.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday morning, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
msn.com

Police make new arrest in Miller Street shooting from fall 2021

This story from October 2021 was updated Aug. 26, 2022, with new information from the Montgomery Police Department. Police have dropped charges against a man who was arrested last fall in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36. Miles May was initially charged with Taylor’s death,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Second suspect jailed on murder charges in Montgomery shooting

A second suspect has been jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Montgomery man earlier this month, police said Thursday. John Holton III, 34, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on murder charges and put in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. No further details were released. Not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Luverne shooting investigation

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation. According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.
LUVERNE, AL
WSFA

Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

A week of much lower rain chances!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
WETUMPKA, AL

