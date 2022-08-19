ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High Springs woman beats victim causing brain damage, broken teeth

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a blunt object causing a traumatic brain injury. On Sunday, Diane Alexander, 66, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm of disability after she was determined to be the primary aggressor in a fight with the victim.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Narcan administered to two GPD officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers were dispatched to Wawa (1614 W. University Ave) after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats, and damaging store property. The employee provided a description of the suspect. A responding officer observed a suspect matching the description at the 1300 block of W. University Ave. The suspect was identified by the witness as the person who stole from the store. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was taken into custody and placed under arrest. After being placed in handcuffs, the arrestee pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and he was apprehended a short distance away. The arrestee was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
MARION COUNTY, FL

