alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
WCJB
High Springs woman beats victim causing brain damage, broken teeth
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a blunt object causing a traumatic brain injury. On Sunday, Diane Alexander, 66, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm of disability after she was determined to be the primary aggressor in a fight with the victim.
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
alachuachronicle.com
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
alachuachronicle.com
Narcan administered to two GPD officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers were dispatched to Wawa (1614 W. University Ave) after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats, and damaging store property. The employee provided a description of the suspect. A responding officer observed a suspect matching the description at the 1300 block of W. University Ave. The suspect was identified by the witness as the person who stole from the store. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was taken into custody and placed under arrest. After being placed in handcuffs, the arrestee pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and he was apprehended a short distance away. The arrestee was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance.
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
WCJB
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop. After searching his car, officers found...
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
'We're scared:' neighbors in Pomona Park rattled by series of dog attacks
POMONA PARK, Fla. — A series of dog attacks in South Putnam county have neighbors taking measures to protect themselves. The neighbors in Pomona Park want to see something done before an attack turns deadly. "I heard the dogs coming," said Ed Stoodt, who survived a dog attack by...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorne Rush Nero, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail and paid $30,000 restitution to the victim in a crash in which he was charged with reckless driving. Nero was arrested in July after a sworn complaint was filed regarding an...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
