Historic African American cemetery in Vigo County to receive grant money
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around $150,000 in grants will help restore nine African American historical sites in the Hoosier state. Stewart Lawn Cemetery in Vigo County is one of the recipients. According to Indiana Landmarks, the cemetery has many African American burial sites. It also serves as the final...
Police address school threat rumors in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say rumors about a threat to a local school are just that - rumors. The Terre Haute Police Department addressed the social media rumors on its Facebook page. Police said they investigated the rumors but learned there was no viable threat....
United Way grants work to help teach financial skills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills. The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000. The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to...
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
School corp. announces 2-hour-delay for Vigo County students as staff set to receive school shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says there will be an upcoming two-hour delay for staff training. Corporation officials, in a release, said the delay would happen on September 19. VCSC staff to undergo active shooter training called "ALICE" VCSC Board of Trustees approves two-hour delay...
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000
MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to...
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Tox-Away Day is right around the corner, here's what you need to know
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents will soon have the chance to get rid of unwanted household items. Vigo County's Solid Waste Management will host a Tox-Away Day on Saturday, September 10th. It'll go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vigo County residents can safely get rid of...
ISU Police Awards Dinner honors those who keep the campus safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is taking the time to honor those who keep the campus safe each and every day. It's all part of the 11th biennial Indiana State University Police Recognition and Commendation Awards Dinner. Officers, dispatchers, and community partners were celebrated and honored for...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
2022 Fontanet Bean Dinner - bushels of beans and bingo
FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks enjoyed bushels of beans for dinner in one local town Saturday evening!. The 127th Fontanet Bean Dinner was back for another year of food and fun! The event dates back to the Civil War era. Folks enjoyed a day full of beans and bingo!. Organizers...
Wildflower Market brings in the masses
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for vendors!. Folks enjoyed a wild Saturday over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Wildflower Market!. There was no shortage of window shopping -- with over 100 vendors to browse. Vendors showed off antiques, décor, vintage trinkets, and clothing!
Bridgeton goes back in time with Civil War reenactment
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to take a step back in time and bring history to life!. Visitors of Bridgeton were treated to authentic campsites, Civil War hospitals, and even the chance to meet Abraham Lincoln. Old-style lunches, shops, and music were also at the event. Celia Case, the...
South Knox Wins in the Opening Round of the Vincennes Lincoln Volleyball Tournament
South Knox beats Princeton 2-0 to advance to the McDonald's Volleyball Tournament Semifinals. South Knox would be eliminated by Loogootee.
