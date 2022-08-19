ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Police address school threat rumors in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say rumors about a threat to a local school are just that - rumors. The Terre Haute Police Department addressed the social media rumors on its Facebook page. Police said they investigated the rumors but learned there was no viable threat....
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

United Way grants work to help teach financial skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills. The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000. The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
MONTEZUMA, IN
WTHI

Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU Police Awards Dinner honors those who keep the campus safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is taking the time to honor those who keep the campus safe each and every day. It's all part of the 11th biennial Indiana State University Police Recognition and Commendation Awards Dinner. Officers, dispatchers, and community partners were celebrated and honored for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

2022 Fontanet Bean Dinner - bushels of beans and bingo

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks enjoyed bushels of beans for dinner in one local town Saturday evening!. The 127th Fontanet Bean Dinner was back for another year of food and fun! The event dates back to the Civil War era. Folks enjoyed a day full of beans and bingo!. Organizers...
FONTANET, IN
WTHI

Wildflower Market brings in the masses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for vendors!. Folks enjoyed a wild Saturday over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Wildflower Market!. There was no shortage of window shopping -- with over 100 vendors to browse. Vendors showed off antiques, décor, vintage trinkets, and clothing!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Bridgeton goes back in time with Civil War reenactment

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to take a step back in time and bring history to life!. Visitors of Bridgeton were treated to authentic campsites, Civil War hospitals, and even the chance to meet Abraham Lincoln. Old-style lunches, shops, and music were also at the event. Celia Case, the...
BRIDGETON, IN

