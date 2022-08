OAKHURST — Colleen Kay Dempsey, daughter of Jean and Leland Means, was born July 9, 1951, in Clarinda, IA. Colleen passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday morning, August 19, 2022, in Oakhurst, CA, surrounded by her family and close friends. She passed away at age 71 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

