Jaw-Dropping Video: L.A. Looters Wreak Havoc As They Vandalize & Steal From 7-Eleven Store

Looters in Los Angeles, California, were caught on camera as they ransacked and destroyed a 7-Eleven store, jumping over the front counter and stealing countless items.

All hell broke loose after more than 100 people crowded outside of the convenience store near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard around 12:40 AM on August 15, Radar has learned .

Shocking footage obtained from the incident on Monday showed the mob running inside of the store, loading up on drinks, bags of chips, candy, and more.

Some individuals even knocked over the COVID-19 safety screen to get the items behind the counter including cigarettes and lottery tickets. Amid the chaos, a few of the thieves had attempted to steal the cashiers box, but were unsuccessful.

Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise, later dispersing into the streets before police arrived .

Meanwhile, a store employee hid in a back room out of fear for his safety, police said.

Prior to the ransacking, motorists flooded a nearby intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a "pit" in the middle of the intersection, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

As the group gathered, spectators exited their vehicles and watched as people recklessly drove in a circular motion known as "doing donuts."

"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend," Detective Moreno said about the flash mob looting during a press conference on Thursday morning.

"If they're going to start doing this kind of stuff , inconveniencing people, locking up freeways and taking over freeways, cars are going to start disappearing real soon," he warned.

After releasing surveillance footage, the detective implored anyone with information to give them a call. "It could be someone you might work with, go to school with," he said. "We really urge your help and have these people come forward."

The suspects are facing multiple charges to include grand theft, looting, and vandalism, LAPD officials said, adding, "We are seeking the public's help in identifying persons observed on video committing these acts."

Authorities are still searching for suspects. No arrests have been made.