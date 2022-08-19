ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jaw-Dropping Video: L.A. Looters Wreak Havoc As They Vandalize & Steal From 7-Eleven Store

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gL8P_0hNxg8bp00
MEGA; NBC4news

Looters in Los Angeles, California, were caught on camera as they ransacked and destroyed a 7-Eleven store, jumping over the front counter and stealing countless items.

All hell broke loose after more than 100 people crowded outside of the convenience store near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard around 12:40 AM on August 15, Radar has learned .

Shocking footage obtained from the incident on Monday showed the mob running inside of the store, loading up on drinks, bags of chips, candy, and more.

Some individuals even knocked over the COVID-19 safety screen to get the items behind the counter including cigarettes and lottery tickets. Amid the chaos, a few of the thieves had attempted to steal the cashiers box, but were unsuccessful.

Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise, later dispersing into the streets before police arrived .

Meanwhile, a store employee hid in a back room out of fear for his safety, police said.

Prior to the ransacking, motorists flooded a nearby intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a "pit" in the middle of the intersection, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

As the group gathered, spectators exited their vehicles and watched as people recklessly drove in a circular motion known as "doing donuts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXUoS_0hNxg8bp00
NBC4news

"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend," Detective Moreno said about the flash mob looting during a press conference on Thursday morning.

"If they're going to start doing this kind of stuff , inconveniencing people, locking up freeways and taking over freeways, cars are going to start disappearing real soon," he warned.

After releasing surveillance footage, the detective implored anyone with information to give them a call. "It could be someone you might work with, go to school with," he said. "We really urge your help and have these people come forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6dKI_0hNxg8bp00
NBC4news

The suspects are facing multiple charges to include grand theft, looting, and vandalism, LAPD officials said, adding, "We are seeking the public's help in identifying persons observed on video committing these acts."

Authorities are still searching for suspects. No arrests have been made.

Comments / 7

Cattleya Leopoldii
10d ago

All of these people they need to be must arrested together with the family members because the majority of them still living with parents, and they consent everything they do. I feel powerless with these last 3 generations of parents. The government keeps them and they don't put or educate the offspring and they continue giving birth. 🤬😡 Get a job, don't be kept. I'm a harsh critic of reality. 😝

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

All A Hoax! Los Angeles Man Who Visited McDonald's While Infected With Monkeypox Reveals It Was A Prank

The Los Angeles-based artist who went viral on TikTok for paying a drive-thru visit to McDonald's while infected with monkeypox has revealed the entire thing was a hoax. Duane Cali took to social media on Saturday, August 27, with a time lapse video showing a makeup artist creating the wild look and assuring fans nobody was ever in any danger. Cali explained the viral video was a part of a marketing scheme for his latest music, calling it a "promo gone wrong." Throughout the clip, he could be seen picking off the prosthetic pieces meant to simulate monkeypox. "YALL have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Nip & Tuck: Former 'Jersey Shore' Star Jen Harley Gets Down There Makeover!

Eat your heart out, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! Jen Harley got a mommy makeover, and Radar has the photos. In exclusive shots obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Jersey Shore star — who shares four-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro with Ortiz-Magro — didn't hesitate to let cameras inside for her nip and tuck procedure down there.We're told Harley underwent vaginal rejuvenation procedures at La Belle Vie MedSpa in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, CA.Harley was pumped for the treatment in her nether parts, revealing she was hoping it would get her back to her pre-baby self."This is kind of a facial for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi's Possessions To Be Auctioned To Repay Debt

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi have been forced to put some of their most prized possessions up for auction in an effort to pay back some of the $6 million owed to Girardi's litigation lender, Radar has learned.The 83-year-old disgraced and embattled former lawyer has over 200 items from his Southern California mansion up for auction next week.Among the hundreds of Girardi’s valuable possessions include a Steinway piano – valued at upwards of $60,000 – and a number of rare paintings and books created by some of the world’s most celebrated artists.Girardi’s library, which reportedly includes all of his law...
MONROVIA, CA
RadarOnline

'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Shia LaBeouf Spotted For First Time Since Exposing Olivia Wilde's 'False Narrative' She Fired Him From 'Don't Worry Darling'

Shia LaBeouf was spotted out and about over the weekend just hours after he denied Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from her upcoming film, Radar has learned. The 36-year-old Fury and Honey Boy actor was seen in Los Angeles on Saturday running errands in a pair of orange Adidas shorts and a black-and-white t-shirt.LaBeouf was also sporting a pair of black sunglasses and matching socks paired with a set of slides.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sighting of the Transformers actor came just hours after he publicly denied Wilde’s claims she fired him from Don’t Worry Darling. In an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy