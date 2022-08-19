ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

2 Arrested In Connection To Stolen Vehicle Tag In Tulsa

Tulsa police have arrested two people in connection to a stolen vehicle tag in Tulsa. Officers stopped a vehicle with the stolen tag Saturday night behind America’s Best Value Inn near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Tara Hill, told officers that her...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police

Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Tool Created For Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputies

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa

TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest

An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled For 83-Year-Old Woman

The Silver Alert issued for Edna Moncrief, 83, has been canceled as authorities have located her. Broken Arrow Police Department issued a follow-up to the original Silver Alert issued for Moncrief which said she had been found safe.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year

A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday

A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee

The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather

--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Johnson Park Unveils Renovation Concept Plan

Johnson Park in Tulsa unveiled its "Reimagine" concept plan on Saturday. The event's goal is to gather the community's feedback to figure out their vision, unmet needs and priorities for Johnson Park. The park, near 61st and Riverside, will be renovating to transform into an open, inviting and recreational park...
TULSA, OK

