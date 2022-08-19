Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
2 Arrested In Connection To Stolen Vehicle Tag In Tulsa
Tulsa police have arrested two people in connection to a stolen vehicle tag in Tulsa. Officers stopped a vehicle with the stolen tag Saturday night behind America’s Best Value Inn near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Tara Hill, told officers that her...
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police
Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
No Serious Injuries After SUV Driver Crashed Into Broken Arrow Home
Troopers are investigating after an SUV driver crashed into a house. Authorities said it happened around in Broken Arrow just after 6:30 Saturday evening near E. 71st and S. 305th E. Ave. OHP said the driver was speeding when he veered off the road and hit the home. Troopers ay...
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
New Tool Created For Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputies
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.
Federal Jury Sentences Tulsa Man & Woman To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl
A federal jury sentenced a Tulsa man and woman to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Jennifer Canales and Ali Bashir Milad both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Tulsa police got a search warrant for Canales' home in 2021 and found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other paraphernalia.
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
Silver Alert Canceled For 83-Year-Old Woman
The Silver Alert issued for Edna Moncrief, 83, has been canceled as authorities have located her. Broken Arrow Police Department issued a follow-up to the original Silver Alert issued for Moncrief which said she had been found safe.
Wagoner County Polo Team To Hold Tournament Benefiting Law Enforcement
TULSA, Okla. - A Wagoner County polo team is preparing for a tournament that will benefit local law enforcement. News On 6's Meredith McCown visited the Grand Central Stables Polo and Country Club in Haskell to talk with the organizers for the event. Tickets can be purchased online, find more...
Sand Springs Installs Memorial Bench For 4-Year-Old Drowning Victim
A grieving Sand Springs family has helped establish a small memorial to their son, in a park, near where he drowned in the Arkansas River. Four year old Bentley Burkhalter slipped away in the current while playing at the river with his father and seven year old brother July 15.
Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year
A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
Pawnee County Remembers Former Undersheriff With Free Day Of Fishing For Kids
Folks in Pawnee County are remembering a former undersheriff with a free day of fishing for kids Sunday morning at Pawnee Lake. Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a head-on collision in February 2019. He was known throughout the county as someone who loved to serve others. Kids are invited...
Broken Arrow Fire Department Announces Return Of Hands-Only CPR Classes
Broken Arrow Fire Department has announced the return of their Hands-Only CPR classes. The monthly classes teach compressions including CPR, AED and choking relief. Classes are held at the training center on East Omaha near 51st Street and the Creek Turnpike. They begin at 6 p.m. and last about two...
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
Johnson Park Unveils Renovation Concept Plan
Johnson Park in Tulsa unveiled its "Reimagine" concept plan on Saturday. The event's goal is to gather the community's feedback to figure out their vision, unmet needs and priorities for Johnson Park. The park, near 61st and Riverside, will be renovating to transform into an open, inviting and recreational park...
